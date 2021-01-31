Russia protests: Yulia Navalnaya, wife of Alexey Navalny, arrested in Moscow





“Yulia Navalnaya arrested in protest! Freedom for Navalnys!” said a tweet from the Navalny team.

According to OVD-Info, an independent site monitoring the arrests, more than 4,100 people have been arrested so far across Russia for unsanctioned protests, including 1,080 in Moscow and 796 in St. Petersburg.

The team of the Russian opposition leader announced the end of the protests in Moscow on Sunday afternoon. “Today’s protest is over, but we continue to fight for the freedom of Alexey Navalny,” the team posted on their Telegram channel at 6:20 p.m. local time, adding that the “next stop” would be on February 2.

“The next stop is the Simonovsky court. On February 2, we are forced to come to the Simonovsky court to support Alexey.”

A Moscow court will hear Navalny’s case on Tuesday on fraud charges and decide whether his probation should be commuted to a life sentence. Navalny’s team invited supporters to come to court at 10 a.m. in support of the opposition leader. Navalny was arrested on January 17, moments after arriving in Moscow, after months of treatment in Germany after being poisoned in August 2020 with nerve agent Novichok. He blamed the poisoning on the Russian government, a claim the Kremlin has repeatedly denied. Protests across the country Earlier Sunday, Navalny supporters said they were planning protests in at least 120 cities across the country, starting at noon local time in each country. Protesters in Moscow planned to march to the Matrosskaya Tishina detention center, where Navalny is being held in custody, according to a CNN field team. Local authorities were closing one subway stop leading to the detention center in the north-eastern district of Sokolniki. Prior to her reported arrest, Yulia Navalnaya posted a photos on Instagram showing him participating in a protest in the area. “Great on Sokolniki today!” Navalnaya said in the inscription, along with a photo showing it, hands raised, followed by a column of people. Navalnaya was detained by police officers who did not identify themselves or offered any reason for the detention, according to Vyacheslav Gimadi, head of the legal department of the Navalny Anti-Corruption Foundation (BFK). “Yulia Navalnaya was detained by police during a peaceful walk in Moscow. The defense attorney was not allowed to see her, [the police officers] “They did not introduce themselves, they did not show any ID, they did not offer any reason for the ban,” Gimadi wrote on Twitter. Live video sources and videos on social media on Sunday showed crowds of people gathering in a number of cities, chanting “Putin is a thief,” referring to Russian President Vladimir Putin. In the Russian city of Novosibirsk, in Siberia, live video showed police stopping drivers who were blowing car horns in support of protesters. In response, demonstrators were heard chanting, “Let them go!” People could be seen with their elbows tied, forming chains, chanting “Freedom!” and “Return our money!” while standing in front of the city hall in the center of Novosibirsk. Riot police lines were standing in front of them. Protesters marching along snowy roads could be heard chanting: “Russia without Putin!” and “one for all, and all for one.” Russia’s Interior Ministry has previously warned Russian citizens not to take part in “unauthorized” protests. “Russia’s Interior Ministry urges citizens to refrain from participating in unauthorized protests,” the ministry said in an Instagram post. Russian federal law requires organizers to file an appeal with local authorities at least 10 days in advance to obtain permission to hold a protest. Police detentions in Moscow The Navalny team announced through its social media accounts the new collection points for protesters in the cities of Moscow and St. Petersburg after Russian authorities blocked several streets and subway stations before the rallies. Earlier in the week, Navalny’s team said protesters in Moscow would gather in Lubyanka Square, home of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB). A joint investigation last month by CNN and the investigative group Bellingcat implicated the FSB in Navalny poisoning in August, uniting how an elite unit in the agency followed Navalny’s team throughout a trip to Siberia, at the end of which Navalny fell ill from exposure to the army -novichok of rank. Russia has denied involvement in the case. Security forces could be seen in force on city streets, including Lubyanka Square, on Sunday. The CNN team in Moscow saw police stopping protesters in a visible attempt to stop the protest in the capital from taking place. Rebecca Ross, wife of the US Embassy in Moscow, urged Russia to respect international human rights as protests take place across the country. “Ahead of planned protests in support of @Navalny, Russian authorities have previously detained activists and journalists, and cordoned off Moscow city center. Reports of hundreds of protesters arrested in Russia today. Russia must respect international #human rights commitments , “Ross ciceron Sunday US Secretary of State Antony Blinken as well ciceron early Sunday condemning “the continued use of harsh tactics against peaceful protesters and journalists by Russian authorities for a second week in a row”. “We renew our call for Russia to release those detained for exercising their human rights,” he continued, referring to Navalny. The Russian Foreign Ministry on its part accused the US of “grave interference” in Russia’s internal affairs, saying Blinken was supporting the “violation of the law” in a statement posted on its official Facebook page. “There is no doubt that actions aimed at encouraging protests are part of a strategy to hold Russia back,” the ministry said. “We demand an end to interference in the internal affairs of sovereign states.” Authorities announced ahead of Sunday’s protests that several streets in central Moscow would be closed, seven metro stations closed and no alcohol could be sold in glass containers all day. Moreover, the Moscow mayor’s office said that cafes, restaurants and other hotel facilities will be closed on Sunday in the city center, according to the Russian state media agency TASS. Sanctions are required More than 2,100 people, including Navalnaya, were arrested last weekend at rallies in nearly 100 cities, according to OVD-Info. Before the last protest, Navalnaya posted a photo on Instagram of her family. The photo shows family members, including her husband Alexey and his brother, Oleg Navalny, who was arrested earlier this week in Moscow. “If we are silent, then tomorrow they will come after any of us,” she wrote in a post accompanying the photo, referring to Russian authorities. Navalnaya also made a reference to Putin and an investigation by Navalny’s FBK into Putin’s estate and a luxury mansion he allegedly owns in the Black Sea. “In a 16-storey bunker with an aqua disco, a randomly frightened person is the one who decides our fate – he may decide to imprison one and poison another,” she wrote. BFK has asked US President Joe Biden to impose sanctions on at least eight high-profile Russian figures who he says are close to Putin. BFK chief executive Vladimir Ashurkov, who signed the letter, told CNN on Saturday that the foundation was calling on the United States to put pressure on Putin to release Navalny. Journalist and campaigner Zhanna Nemtsova, the daughter of slain Russian opposition politician Boris Nemtsov, said Sunday that she believed Kremlin critic Alexey Navalny “will be jailed for many years”. “The only way to support Alexey Navalny is to take to the streets,” Nemtsova, who joined the protests in Moscow, told BBC radio. “We have no choice and it is what can partially guarantee Navalny’s safety while he is in prison,” she said. “Many people have nothing to lose, especially young people,” Nemtsov told the program when asked about the hopes of thousands of people who have protested across Russia since Navalny’s arrest. “We are experiencing another economic downturn. In many cases, if you want to pursue a good career, you have to be loyal to the government. Of course, it is very depressing for many people,” she added. Nemtsova’s father, former Deputy Prime Minister Boris Nemtsov, was killed on a bridge in Moscow inside the Kremlin in 2015. Nemtsov was then considered the most prominent leader of the Russian opposition. Five Chechens were sentenced to prison for his 2017 murder.

CNN’s Zahra Ullah and Anna Chernova reported from Moscow and Laura Smith-Spark wrote from London. CNN’s Frederik Pleitgen, Mary Ilyushina, Martin Goillandeau and Ali Main contributed to this report.







