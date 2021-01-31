International
Winnipeg women find creativity through 300 days of poetry
WINNIPEG – One hundred days of poetic verse leads a Manitoba woman on a creative journey, three lines and 17 long syllables, that now has no end in sight.
Christine Watson began writing daily haiku poetry as part of a global initiative called the 100 Day Challenge, 300 Days in Still Strong Squares.
People from all over the world get big or small creative projects and they do it every day for 100 days and they post it online, Watson said. I thought about how I could be more creative in my life, how I could be more purposeful with creativity, and haiku seemed like a way to get into a regular practice, Watson said.
Part of the purpose of the 100 Day Project is to share your journey on social media so that others can enjoy your work. Watson had two friends in Australia who shared in her haiku marathon, with people from all over the world commenting on them.
Haiku is a form of traditional Japanese poetry consisting of three lines and 17 syllables, but modern day interpretations vary. How hard can it be?
It turns out it hasn’t been easy, but it has been fun, Watson said.
She had been exposed to haiku but had never tried to write it. She has a doctorate in English literature and has studied haiku in the past as a literary form. She has even lived in Japan where she said it is known as a way to celebrate and represent the seasons.
Inspiration has come from all sides, from observations to neighborhood dog walks, pandemics and road trips to Manitoba.
I created an opportunity to really learn about communities that are very close and that have beautiful stories of their own, she said. I wrote a haiku about coke coke in Portage and salamander in St. Leon. I wrote a haiku about the fire hydrant in the Elm creek.
Now inspirations flow from all sides with her kids choosing things that are a little different, a little stupid or absurd and will say Hey mom this is a great haiku.
Watson said the process brings her joy. Shes learned not to make it perfect, but it is in line with practice and hopes to inspire others to be creative.
This is really one of the things that haiku has brought me to pay attention to. To be present in the moment and take only in our environment and not be so much in my head, but rather to walk around the world on purpose.
Watson did not stop writing haiku after 100 days. When the challenge was scored, she vowed another 265 days. Now, 300 days in, the expiration date continues to be a moving target.
Now that I’m coming up to that year, I enjoy it so much that I’m not sure I will stop. Maybe well you just don’t have an end date and see how it goes, Watson said.
I am not a photographer, I am not a poet and some of my haiku are terrible, but they still remind me to pay attention to the world and do a creative project every day that feels positive and productive at a time when we are closed.
