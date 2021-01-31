Cape Town beach protest: ANC wants arrests, while Winde calls ban ‘meaningless’

The ANC in the Western Cape called on police to arrest and charge people who staged beach protests.

Western Cape Prime Minister Alan Winde said the “pointless” ban on the beach was hurting the province’s economy.

The ANC said the invasion of beaches in violation of blocking regulations created potential super-dispersal events.

Western Cape Prime Minister Alan Winde has defended protesters calling for the reopening of beaches in the province.

He said the ban was costing the Western Cape more than R100 million a month.

Winde was speaking amid calls from the ANC in the Western Cape for provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Yolisa Matakata to order an investigation.

The ANC wants police to arrest and charge organizers of “deliberately” breaking blocking rules on several beaches in the province.

The call comes after a protest on Muizenberg beach, where about 500 people came down to protest against Level 3 blocking regulations regarding the beach ban. Protesters threatened to continue their protest until the beach ban was lifted.

Winde said the Western Cape government backed calls for the lifting of the “meaningless” beach ban.

“The government of the Western Cape does not support the banning of beaches and other open spaces, in nature, and I have consistently argued against it at every opportunity. It is not based on good scientific advice as well-ventilated outdoor areas are safer. “I will again strongly argue that this ban should be lifted urgently at today’s meeting of the President’s Coordinating Council,” Winde said.

Winde added: “It is estimated that this beach ban is costing the Western Cape more than RR 100 million every month, and will destroy jobs at a time when we would like to create them. I am also concerned that I continue with a ban that is not based on science and common sense is the destruction of trust in government, at a time when trust is vital to the successful delivery of vaccines.

“This is clearly demonstrated in yesterday’s protests [Saturday], where people feel like they have no choice but to listen to their own voice. The national government must take this seriously. With that said, our government supports the rule of law, and we are against any person violating the law. “We promise our residents that we are doing everything we can to lift this senseless ban as soon as possible.”

LOOK | Covid-19 Regulations: Cape Protesters Say ‘Enough’, Want Beaches to Reopen

In a statement, the ANC said it wanted an explanation from SAPS as to why there were no officers on duty in Muizenberg on Sunday when the baths flew into the sea in a brazen breach of blocking rules.

Western Cape police spokesman Brigadier Novela Potelwa promised to provide a detailed response at a later stage.

The answer will be added when received.

The ANC said it considers Saturday’s beach protests a deliberate attempt to undermine the national government’s effort to save the economy and South Africa from further destruction by Covid-19.

The party in a statement issued by Lerumo Kalako and Ronalda Nalumango:

“The Western Cape is not a renegade province, with Cape Town as its capital: it is part of South Africa. We call on the provincial commissioner to order the arrest of the organizers and ensure that they appear in court without delay. We also call on them to take the maximum penalty for breaking blocking rules and inciting others to break regulations “.

The party added that by deliberately occupying beaches in violation of closure regulations, those behind these protests created potential super-proliferation events, the results of which could result in more Covid-19 cases.

“We were not completely surprised that the City of Cape Town led by the DA and the provincial government did not call on the organizers to cancel their protest. This silence once again exposes the hypocrisy of the DA: they are quick to jump up and down when members of the “The ANC violates the regulations, but withdraws after a collective silence when some break the regulations in the Western Cape.”

The ANC is the latest political party to weigh in on the beach protest after the EFF clashed with police and the City of Cape Town for “staying close” while blocking regulations were being overturned.

Cape Town City law enforcement spokesman Wayne Dyason said police were the “main agent” during the protest and that City law enforcement had received instructions from them.

Police had said that their members carefully observe the protest and later remove peaceful protesters.