Importation to kill pork industry senators in the Philippines

MANILA, Philippines – Rising pork imports could kill local pork industry faster than African swine fever (ASF), several senators warned yesterday.

The warning comes as the Senate Agriculture and Food Committee, chaired by Senator Cynthia Villar, begins its investigation today into rising commodity prices.

Senators Imee Marcos and Francis Pangilinan in separate statements criticized the Department of Agriculture (DA)’s “knee-jerk reaction” to importing more agricultural products when there are other options that could be used to complement programs to boost domestic production.

Marcos said the government should prevent pork importers from taking over supply of the local market and pushing Filipino producers out of business.

“The slaughter of our pig breeders will begin if the Department of Agriculture executes its plan to increase the minimum entry volume of pork imports by three times the current 54,000 tonnes,” Marcos stressed.

“DA may be too offset by its rush to increase imports to lower consumer prices. “It could point to a coup for our pig industry before Vietnam launches a vaccine against ASF later this year,” she added.

Marcos, who chairs the Senate committee on economic affairs, said the DA should instead speed up its investigation into the accumulation of pork products that could cause an artificial rise in market prices amid the spread of ASF, particularly in Luzon .

“Many pig breeders have already closed their businesses. “Importing in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic means more local jobs will be lost and handing over the country’s food security to foreigners,” she said.

Prices of pork imports from the US, Canada, Spain, the UK, the Netherlands and Brazil suggested excessive profits were being made at the expense of consumers, she added.

Marcos mentioned the cost of importing a 40-meter container of frozen pork belly or liempo from Spain was P117.87 per kilogram, already including a 40 percent tariff.

“Compare it to its market price of as much as P450 per kilogram. “Even if you add the costs of cold chain, storage and distribution, the meat importer’s costs would only amount to about P153 per kilogram,” she said.

In addition to arresting collectors and beneficiaries, the senator said the government could also lower meat prices by subsidizing the cost of transporting pork products to Luzon, which imports about 80 percent of its supply from Visayas and Mindanao.

She noted that DA received the single largest item for emergency funding and incentives under Bayanihan 2, amounting to 24 billion PPG.

“DA costs need to be investigated, as well as the failure of the DTI (Department of Commerce and Industry) to enforce the suggested retail prices,” Marcos suggested.

Pro-Tempore Senate President Ralph Recto said he had already warned the DA last November about price increases after three consecutive typhoons.

Recto said the DA has enough funds in its budget to undertake rehabilitation and assist farmers.

Pangilinan said the purpose of the hearing – which will also be held in conjunction with the trade and sustainable development committees chaired by Senators Aquilino Pimentel III and Pia Cayeteno – is to ensure that every Filipino consumer, especially the poor, have access to adequate and affordable food.

Pangilinan said agriculture can be the engine of economic growth, given that everyone needs to eat.

“We are a mainly agricultural country. Let’s try to be a powerhouse in food production and distribution. “We just have to focus on the food supply system, starting with farmers and fishermen,” he said.

Meanwhile, the Department of Home Affairs and Local Government (DILG) has directed local government units to place their orders by imposing a ban on pigs and related products entering their jurisdictions amid concerns over the spread of ASF.

DILG spokesman Jonathan Malaya said executive orders should exist to restrict or restrict the entry of pigs, pigs and related items into localities. These measures, he added, must be in line with national policies while ensuring food security for their constituents.

He also said that the actions of LGUs should be coordinated with the field offices of the DA for sustainability with the system of classification of ASF areas or restricted areas to isolate ASF disease. Area classifications are regularly reviewed and updated depending on the epidemiological changes of the disease.

Malaya said LGUs should also ensure that there will still be an unimpeded influx of cargo, including food and non-food items, even during the extended community quarantine to avoid any threat of food shortages.

According to the circulation of the memorandum of DILG 2021-006, LGUs that do not adhere to the directives will be reprimanded and an order will be issued due to the occurrence. Repeated violations can also lead to charges being filed against local leaders. – Romina Cabrera