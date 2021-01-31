India vaccinates 37 lahuna people against COVID-19; Prime Minister Modi Welcomes Worlds Fastest Vaccination Machine | Weather Channel – Weather Channel Articles





A police officer receives the first shot of the COVID-19 vaccine at the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad on Sunday, January 31st. (Yogesh Chawda / BCCL, Ahmedabad) Even as many parts of the world continue to face the latest waves and variants of SARS-CoV-2, India has begun to see a ray of hope in the battle against the COVID-19 pandemic with daily cases gradually falling from day to day. About 37,44,334 beneficiaries were administered the first dose of COVID-19 vaccination in India on Sunday, January 31st. According to data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Uttar Pradesh tops the vaccination table with 4,63,793 people vaccinated so far, followed by Karnataka (3,15,370), Madhya Pradesh (2,98,376) and Maharashtra (2, 69,064). India’s active load has also shown a steady downward slope with only 1.68 active cases today versus more than 10 loops during the COVID-19 peak in September. Currently, the active load in the country is only 1.57% of the total positive cases, reports the Ministry of Health. Nearly 70% of active cases have been reported from two states: Kerala and Maharashtra. In the last 24 hours, 13,052 new cases have been reported across the country. Vaccination of India leads faster than any country: Prime Minister As India’s Covid inoculation machine completes 15 days, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said the program is “faster than anywhere in the world” and India in the process has left the US and UK in their departure during the exercise. Noting that the beginning of this year marks the end of almost a year of our battle against coronavirus and that India ‘s fight against the pandemic became an example, the Prime Minister said. “Today, India is launching the world’s largest vaccine program Covid. Do you know what is most proud of? Together with the largest vaccine program, we are vaccinating our citizens faster than anywhere in the world,” he said. Modi while addressing the country on his first radio program this year ‘Mann Ki Baat’. “In just 15 days, India has vaccinated over 30 lakh Corona Warriors, while an advanced country like the US took 18 days to do the same; Britain 36 days!” The Prime Minister further said that the Made-in-India vaccine is, of course, a symbol of India’s self-reliance and a symbol of its self-pride. Citing estimates received on vaccination, Modi said many Indians have written messages on ‘NamoApp’ that the vaccine has generated a new confidence. He also praised India’s efforts in securing the Covishield vaccine of the Indian Serum Institute and the Covaxin of Bharat Biotech in a number of foreign countries, including the Maldives, Sri Lanka and Nepal. “In this vaccination program, you must have noticed something more. During the time of crisis, India is able to serve the world today as it is capable, self-reliant in the field of medicine and vaccines. The same opinion supports “Atmanirbhar Bharat Campaign: The more capable India is, the more it will serve humanity; respectively, the world will benefit more.” India launched its Covid-19 vaccination machine on January 16 and aims to inoculate first three health workers and front line workers. While so far only healthcare workers were being inoculated, now front-line workers will also start receiving doses from the first week of February. (With data from IANS) ** For the weather, air pollution, science and updates of COVID-19 on the go, download Weather Channel application (in Android and iOS store). It’s free!

