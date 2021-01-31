Indian farmers go on hunger strike, reaffirm their peaceful protest | India

NEW DELHI Indian farmers taking part in more than two months of protest against new agriculture laws launched a one-day hunger strike on January 30 as they tried to reaffirm the peaceful nature of their movement following recent violent clashes with police. .

Farmers leaders said the hunger strike was the time to coincide with the anniversary of the death of Indian independence leader Mahatma Gandhi, who was famous for his nonviolent resistance to colonial rule. However, protesters said they remained angry with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his government.

The way the government is spreading lies and planned violence is reprehensible, said a statement from Samyukta Kisan Morcha, or Front Farmers United, a coalition of farmers’ unions.

Tens of thousands of farmers have been settling on the edge of New Delhi since November, demanding the repeal of laws passed in September that they say will favor agribusiness and large corporations, destroy the income of many farmers and leave them with plots of land. small back.

Modi and his allies say laws are needed to modernize Indian agriculture. Numerous rounds of talks between the two sides have been unsuccessful.

The protests had been largely peaceful, but violence erupted on Jan 26, Republic Day of India, when tens of thousands of farmers riding tractors and marching on foot tore down police barricades and attacked 17th Century Red Fort New Delhi in a short but shocking take.

The clashes left one protester dead and nearly 400 police officers injured. Officials did not say how many farmers were injured, but many were seen bloodied after police in riot gear hit them with sticks and fired tear gas.

Tensions have remained high since then, with sporadic clashes between protesters, police and unidentified groups shouting anti-farmer slogans. On January 29, a group of about 200 people entered a protest site despite high security, threw stones at farmers and damaged their tents.

The group demanded that farmers vacate the area and said they had insulted the national flag during their tractor parade on Republic Day. The farmers claimed that the vandals were mostly made up of members of a Hindu nationalist group that has close ties to the Modis party.

Authorities blocked mobile internet services in three protest sites on Saturday. India’s Interior Ministry said internet services would remain suspended until Sunday to maintain public safety.

Farmers leader Rakesh Tikait said the government was mistaken if it felt our movement would be weakened by suspending the internet.

The more they try to suppress the voice of farmers, the bigger this move will become, Tikait wrote on Twitter.

The protests pose the biggest challenge for Mod since he took office in 2014 in part because farmers are the most influential voting bloc in the country and a key part of the economy. In a rare show of unity, 16 opposition parties boycotted a parliamentary speech by ceremonial president Ram Nath Kovind, who is from the Modis Bharatiya Janata Party.

Both sides seem to be taking more root.

The government has raised issues against journalists, activists and opposition politicians, accusing them of insurgency and incitement to violence.

Farmers, meanwhile, have seen their ranks swell by thousands of other protesters since a video of Tikai bursting into tears while talking to reporters was widely shared on social media on Thursday.

Our movement has gained strength after the Republic Day rally. We have decided not to return, said Sukhdev Singh, another farmer leader who was taking part in Saturday’s hunger strike. If we die, we will die here.

IANS adds from New Delhi: In his first remarks on the violence and vandalism that took place on Republic Day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on 31 January said the country was sad when it “saw the insult to Tricolor.

Addressing the country through his first Mann Ki Baat radio program this year, the Prime Minister said the incident occurred days after the country celebrated the Lohri, Makar Sankranti, Pongal and Bihu festivals as well as the victory of the Indian cricket team in Australia and the celebration of 125th anniversary of the birth of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

Modi further encouraged people to “fill the future with new hope and innovation and prove our determination by working hard as we showed extraordinary restraint and courage last year.”