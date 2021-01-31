Even when the pandemic ends, the negative effects on mental health will continue





The pandemic has damaged mental health worldwide. (Getty Images)

(NEXSTAR) – The pandemic has damaged mental health worldwide. According to a CDC study from August, at least 40 percent of American adults reported struggling with mental health or substance abuse in June, three months after the nationwide blockade began. The study found an increase in anxiety and depression, trauma and stress-related disorders, substance use and suicidal ideation. A staggering 10.7 percent of study respondents said they had thought about suicide in the 30 days before completing the study. But what comes after the pandemic? Will the negative impacts on mental health continue? Unprecedented risk of COVID-19 and children: Anxiety, depression and suicide

According to Dr. “There will be a significant percentage of people with lasting effects,” said David Cates, a clinical psychologist and Director of Behavioral Health at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha. “The literature suggests that it depends on a whole variety of variables – whether you lost someone or contracted COVID-19 yourself, but we expect there will be some post-traumatic stress disorder and potentially stress and anxiety. Unfortunately there are some people who will continue to experience effects. ” Cates knows what he is talking about. He works as a behavioral health counselor for the National Quarantine Unit and the Nebraska Biocontrol Unit, where people exposed to bio-hazards, such as Ebola, can be quarantined. He has closely observed the effects of quarantine on humans. “There have been a number of national surveys looking at levels of anxiety, depression and post-traumatic stress symptoms in the general population, as well as suicidal ideation, and we see higher levels of psychiatric morbidity in the general population,” he said. Cates has some suggestions for people struggling right now: Don’t settle for too much media: “It really isn’t good to watch bad news all day long all the time.”

Identify the advantages of supportive relationships: “I can not overemphasize the importance of social connection, even virtually.”

Learn formal stress management techniques. Cates recommends the Covid Coach app for tips and tricks “to learn how to physiologically calm your body”.

Do things you enjoy, whether it is cooking, walking or crafts. But if someone is struggling to the point where they can not perform daily functions, including job responsibilities, it is time to seek professional help. “Regardless of whether you can not function or have disturbing memories or you are using drugs and alcohol more than usual, these are all indications that you should seek professional treatment,” he said. Locked in this house: Family speaks after teen dies from suicide amid war to face pandemic

But Cates stresses the importance of having hope. When we look at disasters, like hurricanes and tornadoes, “most people get over it and end up being okay.” “Inside the word ’emergency’ is ‘get out,'” writes Rebecca Solnit in her book Hope in the Dark, about overcoming disasters, “new things come from an emergency.” Old security is falling apart fast, but risk and opportunity are sisters. ” Cates seems to think Soln’s words are true. “Importers’s important to have hope,” he says. “When there is so much bad news, hope can lead us to the end of many things. There is a light at the end of the tunnel regarding the pandemic. ” If you or someone you care about has difficulty with the pandemic or otherwise, please contact us for assistance. The National Suicide Prevention Line is available at (800) 273-8255.

