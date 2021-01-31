EU’s Von der Leyen says AstraZeneca will provide another 9 million doses of the vaccine





File in file: European Commission President Ursula Von Der Leyen addresses European lawmakers during the presentation of the Portuguese Presidency’s program of activities at a plenary session of the European Parliament in Brussels, Belgium, 20 January 2021. Francisco Seco / Pool via REUTERS (Reuters) – AstraZeneca will deliver another nine million doses of COVID-19 vaccine to the European Union in the first quarter of this year, bringing the total to 40 million for the period, and will begin deliveries a week earlier than expected , said on Sunday the president of the European Commission. The Anglo-Swedish company unexpectedly announced earlier this month that it would cut supplies to its vaccine candidate in the EU in the first quarter, sparking a supply dispute. AstraZeneca will deliver an additional 9 million doses in the first quarter (40 million in total) compared to the offer of recent weeks and will start deliveries a week earlier than planned, wrote Ursula Von der Leyen, president of the European Commission on Twitter . The company will expand its production capacity in Europe, she said. Last week, the company had offered to bring several shipments to the EU. It had also offered eight million more doses to the European Union to try to soften the dispute, but an EU official told Reuters it was far from what was originally promised after AstraZeneca had pledged at least 80 million hits in the quarter. first. Earlier on Sunday, the president of the EU Commission held a videoconference with the CEOs of vaccine companies and warned of the threat of coronavirus variants. Cruc is essential to prepare for the emergence of such variants, Von der Leyen said in a statement. Reporting by Marine Strauss in Brussels and Ann Maria Shibu in Bengaluru; Editing by Barbara Lewis and Frances Kerry

