Militants Storm Hotel in the Somali Capital and Blasts Rock Area





Militants NAIROBI, Kenya with the extremist group al-Shabab raided a large hotel in the Somali capital Mogadishu on Sunday evening, authorities said, raising fears of escalating violence in the Horn of Africa country as it faces a bitter election season and withdrawal of American troops. The attack, which began around 5pm local time, took place at the Afrik Hotel, which is on its way to the major international cities airport and a popular meeting place for politicians, lawmakers and members of the security services. Images and videos distributed on social media showed smoke flowing in the blue sky. Shots were fired with heavy weapons and explosions near hotels, according to Ismael Mukhtar Omar, spokesman for Somalia’s information ministry. Authorities tha that the militant group Shabab, which is al Qaeda’s most powerful ally in Africa and has wreaked havoc throughout East Africa, carried out the attack. Security forces were continuing to engage them inside the hotel on Sunday night. A Somali police spokesman, Sadiq Adan Ali, said in a statement that most of the people in the hotel had been evacuated.

Abdulkadir Adan, the founder of Aamin Ambulance, the only Mogadishu ambulance service, said in a text message that his team had removed the bodies of the two people killed in the attack and had taken 11 others injured from the scene of the violence.

The attack came just weeks before the crucial parliamentary and presidential elections that have been marred by disagreements over the proper way to vote, creating a stalemate that risks delaying voting and pushing the government to cross its constitutional mandate. Disputes, including federal and regional governments and opposition parties, have alarmed the United Nations, the United States, the European Union and African countries, which have appealed to various parties to resolve remaining electoral implementation issues in order to continue credible and inclusive elections. Elections were scheduled for February 8, but that timeline seems unattainable now. President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed ka call regional leaders will meet starting monday to address the election crisis.

Tensions over the election surfaced last week after heavy fighting broke out between Somali forces and those from the southern Jubaland region. Somali officials have blamed violence on groups backed by neighboring Kenya, accusations that officials in Nairobi have denied. Somalia has severed diplomatic relations with Kenya after accusing it of meddling in its internal affairs. Somalia is facing a host of other crises, including the coronavirus pandemic, herds of desert shrimp destroying crops and the displacement of tens of thousands of people from seasonal floods late last year. The militant group Shabab also continues to remain a threat, targeting civilians, government officials and peacekeepers in addition to carrying out attacks on restaurants, hotels and other institutions. The al-Qaeda-linked group also has financial leverage as it raises millions of dollars in fees and charges to fund its operations, according to a UN Security Council report last year. The group has moved this money through the Somali banking system and is investing in local businesses and real estate. Former President Trump, in the days leading up to his term, announced a sudden withdrawal of 700 U.S. troops from the country, causing observers to worry that the withdrawal would embolden Shabab and push them to launch more attacks against weak but internationally supported government. Hussein Mohamed contributed to the report from Mogadishu, Somalia.







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos