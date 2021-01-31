International
Judith Collins tells National MPs to resist “taking the bait” from the Government at the first meeting of the year
National Party leader Judith Collins urged her downsized group to resist taking bait from the Government and learn to trust and respect each other.
Collins is meeting with its MPs and senior office officials at the first holiday meeting of the year at the Basin Reserve in Wellington.
She opened the parliamentary group’s two-day withdrawal with a speech to her MPs urging them to ignore the distractions thrown by the government and focus on developing their own policies and the big issues facing New Zealand.
By being in Opposition, you can be very responsive to what is happening, Collins said.
One of the problems with this is that we can lose track of our line of work, what we were doing, and we may end up being distracted and distracted by things that jump across the line that we take and run
You will have seen some of them lately, coming from the Government, where they are clearly distractions thrown there so that we can take the bait and keep the things that really matter to New Zealand, for example the fact that we do not seem to have any vaccine in place.
She also stressed the importance of teamwork. Collins has consistently blamed media leaks from within the party for part of its devastating loss in last year’s election, when it lost close to half of its MPs.
Collins said the steering group focus would be on high-performance teams and introduced external consultants who would lead seminars on the issue.
She said 2021 would be an interesting and challenging year for National, but it was an opportunity to rebuild.
This is our opportunity to truly rebuild. To work together. To enjoy each other’s company and learn to trust and respect each other for everything we do, Collins said.
The best thing is that we will not have attention as a choice, and we can go on and do our job, and at the same time be accountable to the Government.
She noted that the Labor-led government had nowhere else to hide as they now governed alone, so there was no other party to blame.
The steering group would be briefed by Lord Ashcroft, a Tory colleague in the UK and a friend of Collins, who would call from New York to discuss U.S. policy.
Australian Treasury Josh Frydenberg will also inform MPs via videoconference.
This parliamentary group withdrawal was planned for Whangrei but National moved it to Wellington after news broke of a Covid-19 case in the community near Whangrei in mid-January.
