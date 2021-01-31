Jordan Peterson was suicidal, addicted to benzo, has schizophrenia

Jordan Peterson in a new interview described his spiral of drug addiction and suicidal thoughts before being diagnosed with schizophrenia – and then undergoing a controversial Russian treatment that put him in a coma for eight days.

The controversial Canadian psychology professor, who has spent much of his career against political correctness, spoke to Sunday Times, along with his podcast host daughter, Mikhaila Peterson, around his downward spiral.

“I do not remember anything. From 16 December 2019 until 5 February 2020, ”said the author of the self-help for the period when he was sent to Russia for treatment. “I do not remember anything,” Peterson told the British newspaper.

Peterson gained international fame for exploding safe academic spaces and feminism, as well as his refusal to use the preferred pronouns of transgender peoples.

He wrote the international bestseller, “12 Rules of Life: An Antidote to Chaos,” in 2018, but was struggling with an addiction to the benzodiazepines prescribed to him after a violent reaction to a strict meat and vegetable diet.

Mikhaila, 28, her Russian husband and Peterson started the diet in 2016, but all three had a “violent reaction to sodium metabolism,” she said. “It was really terrible – but it hit him harder,” Mikhaila told the Times. “He could not stand up without tanning. He had this sense of impending doom. He was not sleeping. ”

Peterson has previously claimed that he did not sleep for 25 days during this time, but the longest period of human sleep deprivation ever recorded is only 11 days, the paper notes.

He was prescribed a low-dose antidepressant medication, which helped him recover, but the dosage was increased after Peterson plunged into depression after his wife Tammy was diagnosed with cancer.

“And things just went crazy with Tammy. “Every day was life, death and crisis for five months,” Peterson told the newspaper. “Doctors said, ‘Well, she’m affected by this cancer that is so rare that there is virtually no literature on it, and the one-year mortality rate is 100 percent. “So endless night sleeping on the floor in case of emergency and ongoing surgical complications… So I took benzodiazepines.”

Tammy Roberts recovered from complications with kidney surgery, but Peterson’s addiction to medication worsened.

“Dad started to get super weird. It manifested itself as extreme anxiety and suicide, “Mikhaila said, to whom the Times reports” seems to have taken full responsibility for his actions, “he said.

The anti-political correctness crusader went to a clinic in Toronto, where he allegedly took benzodiazepines and prescribed ketamine, before checking himself out in a New York City rehab in 2019.

He was diagnosed with schizophrenia around this time.

“Well, I went to the best treatment clinic in North America. And all they did was make it worse. So we were out of options, “Peterson told the Times about the decision to undergo controversial treatment in Moscow.

“I had put myself in the hands of the medical profession. And the consequence of that was that I would die. So that was not it [the evidence from Moscow] was compelling. “It was because we were out of other options.”

In Russia, Peterson was intubated for undiagnosed pneumonia and administered propofol so that he could be induced into a coma for more than a week while doctors cleaned up his medication system.

When he came out of treatment, Peterson had lost the ability to walk, along with large chunks of his memory, according to the report.

“He was a catatonic. Really, really bad. “And then he was annoying,” his daughter told the newspaper.

After making some progress, Peterson was sent to Florida in February, where his pain and suicidal thoughts returned.

Mikhaila then flew her father to a private hospital in Belgrade, Serbia, where he was diagnosed with akathisia – a condition of concern associated with benzo withdrawal.

Peterson, who also contracted the coronavirus during his time abroad, returned home to Canada to recover from akathisia. He told the Sunday Times that being labeled as an “icon of white supremacy and hate speech” by employees at the publisher of his book affected his mental health.

“I was at the epicenter of this incredible controversy and there were journalists and students demonstrating around me. It ‘s really emotionally hard to be publicly attacked like that. “And it happened to me constantly, like for three years,” Peterson told the newspaper.

“I was worried about my family. I was worried about my reputation. I was worried about my profession. And other things were happening. The Canadian equivalent of the Inland Revenue service was behind me, making my life miserable because something they admitted was a mistake three months later, but they were just torturing me to death. “

When asked about the apparent irony of drug returns after telling his followers that life is about fighting pain and suffering, the author shunned it.

No, I never said that. Look, if you are a reputable clinician, encourage people to take psychiatric medication when appropriate. What I really encourage people to do is realize that it is not helpful to let your suffering make you angry. And, believe me, I have had a lot of temptation to get angry about what has happened to me in the last two years, Peterson told the newspaper.

During the ordeal, Peterson wrote a sequel to his best-selling book, “Beyond the Order: 12 More Rules for Life.” It is expected to be published in the spring.