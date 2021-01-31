The last haunted photo of father snorkelling as son, 2, playing on the beach before he died and was eaten by the shark





A PHOTO of a father snorkeling while his son was playing on the beach was taken just moments before the man died and was eaten by a shark. Taylia Craw took a picture of her two-year-old son Levi with his father Duncan, 32, in the background, during a family trip to South Australia. 6 Little Levi was photographed with his father in the background for the last time Credit: Nine 6 The young family had been on holiday in South Australia Credit: 7news.com.au The photo – which shows little Levi playing with a yellow shovel in the sand and Duncan swimming in the ocean – became the last time the boy was photographed with his father. The family had been camping in Port MacDonnell last month when Duncan disappeared into the water while his wife and son were playing on the beach. His remains were later found near the popular tourist site. Initially, when search teams found a torn robe, they believed Duncan had been attacked by a great white shark seen in the area, 9News reports. Further investigations led authorities to believe the man died suddenly from an undisclosed natural cause before his body was eaten by a shark. 6 Duncan Craw died at the age of 32 Credit: 7news.com.au 6 Search teams found a damaged worn clothing near the popular tourist spot Credit: News Corp Australia The family said in a statement: “While we can never know for sure, based on the evidence we have, we now believe it is very likely that Duncan underwent a medical episode long before the shark arrived. “It brings us comfort to know that he would have died peacefully in the water.” Duncan’s family and friends held a memorial service to remember her husband on Sunday and said they would continue to enjoy the outdoors just like him. Bret Trigg, the victim’s brother-in-law, told 9News: “The last week has been extremely traumatic for all of us, but having Levi to see, it just gives us that little strength to move forward.” The last Stay strong captain The Prime Minister wishes Captain Tom ‘complete recovery’ as he fights Covid and pneumonia BORS IDIOTS More than 5,000 people demand Binman, who kicked the child’s snowman, return to work INCREASE OF DEATH British migrant found dead ‘with one hand tied to deck’ aboard a sunken sailing ship THE NEXT TRAGEDY Uncle and nephew, 20 and 24, were killed in the crash after the car sank in the river Parking done False car park attendant at Bristol Zoo ‘deceived visitors for 20 YEARS’ The Battle of Tom Captain Tom could not get the Covid vaccine because of the pneumonia medication A The GoFundMe site called ‘Duncan’s Legacy for Levi’ was created after Duncan’s death, raising more than $ 41,000 at the time of writing. It reads: “Levi now knows that his father is in paradise, and Duncans’s family and friends are determined to make sure he remembers how much he loved Duncan’s little man. “While the love, guidance and presence of a father are irreplaceable, we believe some additional financial support will help set Levi up for the future.” 6 Authorities believe the man died of a natural cause before being eaten by a shark Credit: News Corp Australia 6 The man disappeared while talking about snorkeling at Port MacDonnell Credit: News Corp Australia







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos