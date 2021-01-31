Captain Tom, who raised millions for health workers in the UK, is hospitalized





Tom Moore, the centenarian who caught the attention of the British public in the first months of the coronavirus pandemic by raising $ 40 million for the National Health Service, was hospitalized with the virus on Sunday, his daughter said. Mr Moore had been treated for pneumonia in recent weeks and was tested positive for coronavirus last week, Hannah Ingram-Moore said in a statement on Twitter. He was taken to a hospital because he needed help with his breathing, she said, but he was not in the intensive care unit. Mr Moore is a decorated British Army veteran who served in India and Burma, now known as Myanmar, during World War II. He became a national hero after completing 100 laps an 82-meter walk in the brick yard near his garden in Marston Moretaine, a quiet village an hour north of London, to raise money for the National Health Service in Britain. The lap, which Mr Moore completed 50 meters at the same time as he grabbed his pedestrian and wore a military jacket embellished with military medals, quickly caught the attention of the British public and his news media, who called him Captain Tom. He raised 32 32.8 million, or $ 40 million, for the NHS through an online charity and garnered praise from people around the world. Prince William, who gave an unknown amount to the campaign, called it a fundraising machine with a man.

The news of Mr Moores’s illness came days after Britain surpassed 100,000 deaths from the coronavirus. The country’s response to the pandemic has been filled with delays, setbacks and mixed messages, most recently in the fight to contain a rapidly spreading variant of the virus. Even so, Britains vaccination rates are the fastest of any major nation in the world. Nearly eight million people, or 11.7 percent of the population, have already received their first dose of the vaccine. Updated January 31, 2021, 9:01 am ET Mrs. Ingram-Moore did not immediately respond to a request for comment. A spokeswoman for the Mr. Moores family told the BBC that he had not yet been vaccinated because of the medication he was taking for his pneumonia. My thoughts are very much with @CaptainTomMoore and his family, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Twitter. You have inspired the whole nation and I know we all wish you complete recovery. After his success in fundraising, Mr. Moore became a widely hoped-for symbol in a dark time. Taking advantage of his newly found celebrity status, Mr. Moore founded The Captain Tom Foundation, a registered charity that aims to address loneliness and inspire hope.

In September, he published an autobiography, Tomorrow Will Be a Good Day, which appeared on the Sunday Times London bestseller list and a children’s picture book, One Hundred Steps. And at one point, he had song no. 1 in Britain with a standard Rodgers & Hammerstein Youll Never Walk Alone duet, which he recorded with English singer Michael Ball and NHS Voices of Care Choir. In an interview with The New York Times last year, Mr. Moore made comparisons between besieged health workers fighting the coronavirus and soldiers who won World War II. At the time, people my age, we were fighting on the front line and the general public was standing behind us, Mr Moore said. In this case, doctors and nurses and all medical people, they are the front line. It is up to my generation to support them, just as we did. Queen Elizabeth II, who worked as a truck driver and mechanic during the war, rode Mr. Moore in July.







