Using science to explore a 60-year-old Russian mystery – ScienceDaily

In early October 2019, when an unknown caller dropped EPFL Professor Johan Gaume’s cell phone, he could hardly have imagined that he would face one of the greatest mysteries in Soviet history. At the other end of the line, a reporter from The New York Times sought his expert input on a tragedy that took place 60 years ago in Russia’s Northern Ural Mountains – one that has come to be known as the Dyatlov Crossing Incident. Gaume, head of the EPFL Snow and Avalanche Laboratory (SLAB) and visitor to the WSL Snow and Avalanche Research Institute SLF, had never heard of the case, which the Russian Public Prosecutor’s Office recently revived from the archives of the era. Soviet. “I asked the reporter to call me the next day so he could gather more information. What I learned intrigued me.”

A sporting challenge that ended in tragedy

On January 27, 1959, a group of ten members consisting mainly of students of the Ural Polytechnic Institute, led by 23-year-old Igor Dyatlov – all experienced skiers from other countries and downhill – set out on a 14-day expedition. on Mount Gora Otorten, in the northern part of the Sverdlovsk Soviet Oblast. At that time of year, an itinerary of this kind was classified Category III – the most dangerous category – with temperatures dropping to -30 ° C. On January 28, a member of the expedition, Yuri Yudin, decided to go back. He never saw his classmates again.

When the waiting date for the group to return to the starting point, Vizhay village, came and went, a rescue team set out to look for them. On February 26, they found the group’s tent, badly damaged, on the slopes of Kholat Syakhl – translated as “Mountain of Death” – about 20 km south of the group’s destination. The items of the group were left behind. Down the mountain, under an old Siberian cedar tree, they found two bodies dressed only in socks and underwear. Three other bodies, including that of Dyatlov, were later found between the tree and the tent site; apparently, they had undergone hypothermia as they tried to return to camp. Two months later, the remaining four bodies were discovered in a ravine under a thick layer of snow. Some of the deceased had serious injuries, such as chest and skull fractures.

What exactly happened?

Soviet authorities investigated to determine the causes of this strange drama, but shut it down after three months, concluding that a “natural imposing force” had caused the deaths of the climbers. In the absence of survivors, the sequence of events on the night of February 1 to 2 is unclear to this day, and has led to countless more or less fantastic theories, from the assassin Yeti to covert military experiments.

This is the mystery that Gaume faced. “After the call from the New York Times reporter, I started writing draws and figures on my board, trying to figure out what might have happened in purely mechanical terms,” ​​he says. “When the reporter came back, I told her that it was very likely that an avalanche had taken the group by surprise while they were lying asleep in the tent.” This theory, which is the most plausible, was also put forward by the Russian Public Prosecutor’s Office after the investigation was reopened in 2019 at the request of the victims’ relatives. But the lack of evidence and the existence of strange elements has failed to convince much of Russian society. “I was so intrigued that I began to explore this theory in more depth. Then I contacted Professor Alexander Puzrin, head of Geotechnical Engineering at ETH Zurich, whom I had met a month earlier at a conference in France.”

Gaume, originally from France, and Russian-born Puzrin worked together to comb the archives, which were open to the public after the collapse of the Soviet Union. They also spoke with scientists and other experts on the incident and developed analytical and numerical models to reconstruct the avalanche that may have caught nine unconscious victims.

“The mystery of Dyatlov Pass has become part of Russian national folklore. When I told my wife I would work for her, she looked at me with deep respect!” says Puzrin. “I was quite eager to do it, especially because I had started working on tile avalanches two years ago. My main research is in the field of landslides; I study what happens when a certain time passes between when it is caused a slide and when it actually happens “. According to Gaume and Puzrin, this is what happened in 1959: the climbers had made a cut on the snow-covered slope of the mountain to set up their tent, but the avalanche did not happen just hours later.

Closing gaps in the investigation

“One of the main reasons why the avalanche theory is not yet fully accepted is that the authorities have not given an explanation of how it happened,” Gaume says. In fact, there are a number of points that contradict that theory: first, the rescue team did not find any visible evidence of an avalanche or its deposition. Then the average slope angle above the tent site – less than 30 ° – was not steep enough for an avalanche. Also, if an avalanche occurred, it was triggered at least nine hours after the slope cut was made. And finally, the chest and skull injuries observed in some victims were not typical of avalanche victims.

In their investigation, published in Communications Land and environment – a journal from Nature Research – on January 28, Gaume and Puzrin try to address these points. “We use data on snow friction and local topography to prove that a small avalanche can occur on a gentle slope, leaving little trace behind. With the help of computer simulations, we show that the impact of a snowflake can lead to similar injuries to those observed.And then, of course, there is a time lag between the team expected on the slope and the cause of the event.This is the main focus of our article.P previous investigators have not been able to “explain how, in the absence of any snowfall that evening, an avalanche could have been caused in the middle of the night. We had to come up with a new theory to explain it,” says Gaume.

On the night of the tragedy, one of the most important contributing factors was the presence of catabolic winds – i.e., winds that carry air down a slope under the force of gravity. These winds could have transported the snow, which would then have accumulated uphill from the tent due to a specific terrain feature of which team members were unaware. “If they had not made a cut on the slope, nothing would have happened. That was the initial cause, but that alone would not be enough. The catabatic wind probably moved the snow and allowed an additional load to build up slowly.” “At some point, a crack could have formed and spread, causing the snow plate to loosen,” says Puzrin.

However, both scientists are cautious about their findings and make it clear that much about the incident remains a mystery. “The truth, of course, is that no one really knows what happened that night. But we offer strong quantitative evidence that the avalanche theory is credible,” Puzrin continues.

The two models developed for this study – an analytical one to estimate the time required to cause an avalanche, created by ETH Zurich, and the SLAB numerical one to estimate the effect of avalanches on the human body – will be used to understand better nature avalanches and accompanying hazards. The work of Gaume and Puzrin stands as a tribute to Dyatlov’s team, who faced an “imposing force” of nature. And, although unable to complete their treacherous expedition, they have given generations of scientists a perplexing puzzle to solve.