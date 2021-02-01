International
Alberta reports 461 new cases of COVID-19
Alberta reported 461 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and eight deaths from the disease.
Active cases fell slightly by 25 to 7,505 on Sunday, covering a month of steady downward trends in most COVID-19 indicators.
Alberta was still ranked third among the provinces this week when active cases were settled for the population.
The number of people in the hospital fell to 561 on Sunday, 21 less than yesterday’s update. There are 101 people in intensive care units across the province.
Prime Minister Jason Kenney said hospitalization levels will serve as a benchmark as the government considers easing restrictions. Restaurants and gyms can reopen for personal services on February 8, as long as the number of people in the hospital stays below 600.
Canada’s vaccination campaign has come under fire for the past few weeks as Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, two Health Canada-approved vaccine manufacturers, reported birth delays.
To date, 106,254 Albertans have received the first dose of the vaccine. Of these, 16,118 people were completely immunized with a second booster dose.
Health areas Edmonton and Calgary saw active cases fall on Sunday, with increases in other parts of the province. Here is the division:
- Calgary area: 3,026
- Edmonton Area: 2,473
- Central area: 700
- South Area: 334
- Northern Zone: 947
- Unknown: 23
As of Sunday, 1,631 people had died from COVID-19 in Alberta.
The province completed 8,846 tests on Saturday, for a test positivity rate of 5.28 percent.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]