Alberta reports 461 new cases of COVID-19

Alberta reported 461 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday and eight deaths from the disease.

Active cases fell slightly by 25 to 7,505 on Sunday, covering a month of steady downward trends in most COVID-19 indicators.

Alberta was still ranked third among the provinces this week when active cases were settled for the population.

The number of people in the hospital fell to 561 on Sunday, 21 less than yesterday’s update. There are 101 people in intensive care units across the province.

Prime Minister Jason Kenney said hospitalization levels will serve as a benchmark as the government considers easing restrictions. Restaurants and gyms can reopen for personal services on February 8, as long as the number of people in the hospital stays below 600.

Canada’s vaccination campaign has come under fire for the past few weeks as Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna, two Health Canada-approved vaccine manufacturers, reported birth delays.

To date, 106,254 Albertans have received the first dose of the vaccine. Of these, 16,118 people were completely immunized with a second booster dose.

Health areas Edmonton and Calgary saw active cases fall on Sunday, with increases in other parts of the province. Here is the division:

Calgary area: 3,026

Edmonton Area: 2,473

Central area: 700

South Area: 334

Northern Zone: 947

Unknown: 23

As of Sunday, 1,631 people had died from COVID-19 in Alberta.

The province completed 8,846 tests on Saturday, for a test positivity rate of 5.28 percent.