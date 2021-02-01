Israelites find purple cloth from the time of King David, Life and Culture





Monday, 01 February 2021 – 5:50 PM

Jerusalem ISRAELI researchers said they had found purple-dyed pieces of cloth dating from the eras of King David and King Solomon in the south of the country. "Researchers were surprised to find remnants of woven garments, a tassel and fibers dyed royal jelly," said the Israel Antiquities Authority, Tel Aviv University and Bar Ilan University. The discovery came as they were exploring colored textiles from Timna Valley, an ancient circle of copper production, they said in a joint statement last week. "The direct encounter with radiocarbon confirms that the findings date to around 1000 BC, which corresponds to the biblical monarchies of David and Solomon in Jerusalem," they said.

Newspaper BT It was the first time purple Iron Age textiles had been found in Israel or the Levant, they added. Color was associated with the kingdom, nobility, and priests, and paint “often cost more than gold,” said Naama Sukenik, curator of organic finds at the Israel Antiquities Authority. “Until the current discovery, we had only encountered shell debris and colored earthenware vessels, which provided evidence of the purple industry in the Iron Age,” she said. “Now, for the first time, we have direct evidence of the dyed fabrics themselves, preserved for about 3,000 years.” Also called Tyrian purple, according to the city in southern Lebanon, known for its production, the pigment is still highly valued today. “The dye, which is produced from species of mollusks found in the Mediterranean, over 300 kilometers from Timna, is often mentioned in the Bible and appears in various Jewish and Christian contexts,” the statement said. Erez Ben-Yosef from the Department of Archeology at Tel Aviv University said the findings should “revolutionize our concepts of nomadic societies in the Iron Age.” He identified the Timna site as part of the “Biblical Kingdom of Edom, which bordered the kingdom of Israel to the south.” The state of preservation of the site was “extraordinary and only parallels with that in much later places like the Masada and the Caves of the Jewish Desert,” he said. “The new findings reinforce our assumption that there was an elite in Timna, which testified to a stratified society,” he said. AFP







