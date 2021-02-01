The threat of vaccine nationalism strengthens the global need for better pandemic planning

Protectionism has been a recurring theme throughout the COVID-19 pandemic as countries mingled to provide valuable resources. With delays already affecting vaccine supply chains, experts warn that so-called vaccine nationalism will cause long-term damage to the global pandemic response.

Concerns over countries restricting vaccine exports in the name of keeping vaccines to themselves were renewed on Friday when the European Union said it would use Brexit emergency measures to limit COVID-19 vaccine exports from the Irish border crossing to the UK United. The EU changed course later that night following protests in Northern Ireland, London and Dublin, but the situation raised fears of vaccine delays in Canada.

“What we are seeing is not surprising,” said Steven Hoffman, professor of global health law and political science at York University in Toronto and director of the Global Strategy Laboratory.

“This is just the latest example of [export controls] being used in a way that is not helpful in resolving the global dimensions of this pandemic we all face, “Hoffman said, citing former US President Donald Trump’s attempt to prevent 3M from honoring its deals. Canadian for N95 masks in April.

World Health Organization Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Friday that vaccine nationalism could exacerbate lower-income inequalities countries already facing dosing.

“Vaccine nationalism can serve short-term political goals. But ultimately it is short-sighted and self-destructive,” Tedros said. “We will not end the pandemic anywhere until we end it everywhere.”

On Saturday, Canadian International Trade Minister Mary Ng received assurances from European Commission Vice President and Trade Commissioner Valdis Dombrovskis that Canada would not be affected by the proposed export controls on vaccines.

“In their regulation, absolute pre-purchase agreements are taken into account that have been made, like that of Canada, with vaccine manufacturers and our expectation is that there will be no interruptions or delays,” Ng said in an interview Sunday in Rosemary Barton Direct. “I was reassured that Canada vaccines should not be affected.”

LOOK | The minister told EU vaccine export controls would not affect Canada:

International Trade Minister Mary Ng said in an interview with Rosemary Barton Live that she had received assurances from her European Union counterpart that the proposed EU export transparency mechanism would not affect deliveries of COVID-19 vaccines. Canada. 7:25

For Hoffman, vaccine nationalism is another example of how unprepared the world was to face a pandemic that people in the public health community considered inevitable and unlikely to be the last.

“We need to understand and have a global agreement on how to do these things before a pandemic strikes, before a vaccine is developed and ready for deployment, because after the fact, it is too late,” he said.

Hoffman referred to an article he wrote in the Global Journal of Challenges after the 2014 Ebola outbreak entitled “How many people must die from pandemics before the world learns?” to reiterate the need for forward-looking cooperative action.

“I hope this will be the shock that will bring us the kind of global governance system we need in order to address the threats of the 21st century,” he said. “Now that we see how bad it can be, the hope is that we will be able to change our structures in the future in order to prepare better next time.”

LOOK | How COVID-19 exposed Canada’s weak innovation ground:

Dan Breznitz, co-director of the Innovation Policy Laboratory at the University of Toronto at the Munk School of Global Affairs and Public Policy, warns that Canada cannot rely on its allies and that national security risks from lost production must be a wake-up call. 7:04

The best ‘collaborative solution’ course, says the lawyer

Mark Warner, an American and Canadian trade lawyer, said the situation with the EU and the UK is messy to unpack, especially with regard to the AstraZeneca vaccine. Production of Helikened COVID-19 vaccines for the production of machines in North America, where parts can cross borders many times before the product is finished.

“Despite the bark from the European Union, they do not really have an effective remedy, it seems to me, other than the moral suit,” said Warner, chief counsel at MAAW Law in Toronto. He said what the EU did was a message to vaccine manufacturers to “be very careful in those other contracts you are filling out before completing ours”.

“We will all be better off if we choose a cooperative solution,” he said.

Warner, who has experience helping a pharmaceutical company ship its antiretroviral drugs worldwide during the AIDS epidemic, said the notion that the spread would continue smoothly was wrong.

“I think there was a period because of the pandemic and its effect on people and everyone wanted hope,” he said, adding that people were looking for a “happy science story”.

“The rest of the world seems to have achieved what I think people like me unfortunately thought would happen, which is supply chains and issues of competition and trade and here we are.”

Domestic production a complicated prospect, experts say

Despite assurances from Canadian officials, the notion of producing COVID-19 vaccines in the country has emerged as a way to resolve potential dilemmas. Both Warner and Hoffman agree that it is not a cut-and-dried solution.

“I think the reflective reaction from a lot of Canadians is ‘let’s do it here,’ which makes sense,” Warner said. “But even the Germans with BioNTech Germany is a big enough country they could not do. They had to go and find Pfizer, one of the largest pharmacy companies in the world, to commercialize it.

LOOK | Virologist discusses why Canada should start making its COVID-19 vaccines:

Virologist Dr. Earl Brown says the government should support local drug manufacturers to restore infrastructure as vaccine nationalism abroad could have consequences for Canada. 6:59

“The University of Oxford is developing their own vaccine [and] they had to join AstraZeneca, a British and Swedish multinational pharmaceutical company, to search. “

Hoffman said there is not enough incentive for any country to build productive capacity that would not be used in a non-pandemic scenario. “Perhaps the question is why Canadians expect there to be large-scale vaccine production in our country when almost every country does not have it?” He said.

Instead, Hoffman said there should have been a global effort to pool resources to build a structure that could serve an international demand for vaccines and act as a security policy.

“But as a world, we decided not to do it. It’s an expensive insurance policy,” he said. “Now we can regret that decision, realizing that the costs without that insurance policy are even greater than the costs if we had followed it.”