NYC postpones vaccine appointments as winter storm approach





Vaccine sites in the New York subway area are closing on Monday due to a winter storm that is expected to throw up to 16 inches of snow in the region. Winter storm warnings were in effect for much of the eastern United States on Sunday, disrupting vaccinations in Washington, DC, Philadelphia, New Jersey and elsewhere. At a news conference Sunday, Mayor Bill de Blasio said he did not want older New Yorkers on the road traveling to vaccination meetings, warning of backward conditions with dark winds. The vaccines scheduled for Tuesday in New York City have not been canceled, for now, said Mr. De Blasio. The storm will temporarily disrupt a range of vaccines in New York City that has been plagued by inadequate supplies, faulty registration systems and confusion over strict state accession guidelines. The vaccine is available to residents aged 65 and over, as well as a wide range of workers designated as essential.

About 800,000 doses have been administered so far in the city, said Mr. De Blasio. Vaccine meetings in some areas in Manhattan’s Javits Center, Queens Waterway, a driveway to Jones Beach on Long Island, SUNY Stony Brook and Westchester County Center will be scheduled for this week, according to a statement from Melissa DeRosa, a senior aide to Governor Andrew Cuomo. We urge all New Yorkers to monitor the weather and stay off the streets tomorrow so our teams and first responders can safely do their job, she said. In the Philadelphia area, city-run test sites and vaccines will close on Monday. Rhode island, Connecticut, New Jersey and parts of DC, Maryland and Virginia areas were following suit. Several areas away from the center of the storm were expected to remain open for vaccinations, including parts of Massachusetts and the back of New York. In Oregon, a storm on Tuesday prompted a group of health officials to transport vaccines near their expiration date to deliver them to drivers stranded on the side of the road. The spread in New York City has also been hampered by dispersal issues and strong racial inequalities, with Black and Latino residents receiving far fewer doses than white residents, according to Mr. De Blasio. City demographics were incomplete, but the numbers so far have been impressive: Of the nearly 300,000 city dwellers who received a dose and whose race was registered, about 48 percent were white, 15 percent were Latin, 15 percent were Asian and 11 percent were black. Latino and Black residents were underrepresented: The population of cities is approximately 29 percent Latino and 24 percent Black.

An attempt to bring more vaccines to unsolicited communities in Brooklyn and the Bronx, including churches and public housing, was also delayed for the storm this week, as six pop-up sites in both municipalities were rescheduled Wednesday, Ms. DeRosa said.

