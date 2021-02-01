Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi, others arrested by military | Voice of America





Myanmar’s de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi and a number of other ruling party officials were arrested on Monday, a spokesman said. Aung San Suu Kyi and Prime Minister Win Myint were taken in early Monday, a spokesman for the ruling party, the National League for Democracy, said. “I want to tell our people not to respond in a hurry and I want them to act in accordance with the law,” spokesman Myo Nyunt said Monday, adding that he expected to be arrested as well. As far as we know, all important people have been arrested by the Burmese army, he said. So now we can say it is a coup. In Naypyidaw, Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint have been arrested, I heard. But we are not sure about the members of Parliament in the municipality, but we can assume that they have been arrested as well.

FILE – Myanmar State Counselor and de facto leader Aung San Suu Kyi manages to vote early in the November 8 general election in Naypyitaw, Myanmar, October 29, 2020. According to a party official, she and others have been arrested in a raid. in morning. The announcement comes as the Myanmars military has dismissed rumors that a coup would be launched. But tensions have risen in the country since the ruling party declared a landslide victory in the November election, which was met with skepticism and allegations of fraud by the military. Myanmar’s newly elected parliament was expected to convene for its first session in Naypyidaw on February 1. On Wednesday, Army Commander-in-Chief Senior General Min Aung Hlaing told senior officers that the constitution, which outlaws a coup, could be revoked if the laws are not being properly enforced. Over the past week, the military has deployed an extremely high number of tanks around the capital, raising alarm among civilians and government officials. BBC reporters said there were soldiers on the streets of the capital and largest city of Yangon and that telephone and internet lines to Naypyitaw were broken. A former British colony until 1948, Myanmar was ruled by dictators backed by the military from 1962 to 2010.

Myanmar army supporters take part in a protest against the election results, in Yangon, Myanmar, January 30, 2021. An uprising in 1988 spurred an election in 1990, which the National League for Democracy (NLD) party won by a landslide, but elected members of Parliament were imprisoned, and the dictatorship continued. Aung San Suu Kyi, the daughter of Myanmar’s independence hero, General Aung San, who was assassinated in 1947, had emerged as a leader in pro-democracy rallies and in the NLD. She was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991 while under house arrest. In 2010, Senior General Than Shwe announced that the country would be handed over to civilian leaders, who included retired generals. They released political prisoners, including lawmakers from the National League for Democracy and Aung San Suu Kyi who was elected in 2012 by two elections and later became Myanmar State Counselor. But Aung San Suu Kyi, though popular among the Myanmar Buddhist majority, has seen her international reputation for treating her governments’s treatment of the country’s predominantly Rohingya Muslim minority decline. In 2017, an Army strike against Rohingya caused by deadly attacks on police stations in Rakhine State forced hundreds of thousands of Rohingya to flee to neighboring Bangladesh. The International Criminal Court is investigating the country for crimes against humanity.

