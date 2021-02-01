The GOP offers an alternative COVID-19 assistance plan





Here is what is happening on Sunday with the coronavirus pandemic in the US: THREE LONG TO KNOW TODAY: A group of 10 Senate Republicans sent a letter to President Joe Biden urging him to meet with them to negotiate on his proposed $ 1.9 trillion coronavirus aid package. Against their smallest proposal requires $ 160 billion for vaccines, testing, treatment and personal protective equipment and more targeted relief than presidents plan to issue $ 1,400 in stimulus checks for most Americans. Ohio Sen. Rob Portman suggested controls should be limited to individuals making no more than $ 50,000 a year and households making $ 100,000 a year. Biden wants most of the schools serving kindergarten through eighth graders reopen by the end of April, but even if that happens, millions of students, many of whom are minorities in urban areas, will be left out. Some argue that strong teacher unions are standing in the way of returning students with personal instruction, while unions insist they are seeking to protect the health and safety of teachers and students and their families. Dr. Anthony Fauci, the federal government’s chief infectious disease expert, said the reopening of K-8 classes may not be possible nationwide within Bidens’ time frame. Frustration is growing in long-term care institutions over the pace of COVID-19 vaccination efforts. Some nursing homes are still waiting in the first pictures to protect the virus that could destroy their vulnerable elderly residents. CVS and Walgreens, which have led the push for vaccination in long-term care settings in almost all states, say they are keeping up with the schedule. But residents’ lawyers and experts worry about delays in distributing vaccines that have been available for more than a month. Home operators and relatives of residents across the country have become more irritated as states have opened up the right to vaccine to other populations before work on long-term care homes is completed. NUMBERS: According to data as of Jan. 30 from Johns Hopkins University, the average seven-day rolling stock for new daily deaths in the U.S. has not increased over the past two weeks, going from 3,335.3 on Jan 16 to 3,141 on 30 January. . The average number of daily deaths has increased in the three most populous states, according to the COVID Tracking Project. The seven-day average of daily deaths in California has risen over the past two weeks from about 532 daily deaths on Jan. 16 to nearly 551 daily deaths on Jan. 30. During the same period, Texass rolls average daily deaths rose from about 306 to 315, while Florida increased by nearly one additional daily death to 176. Cases have risen the highest in the last seven days in Arizona and South Carolina. , where approximately 1 in 200 people in each state are diagnosed with COVID-19. THIRD: My hope is that the president will meet with us and be able to work on something that is bilateral, said Ohio Sen. Rob Portman, one of 10 GOP senators urging President Joe Biden to negotiate with them on a new aid package coronavirus Portman discussed the GOP proposal on CNN of the State of the Union. ICYMI: Many states have had problems distributing the coronavirus vaccine evenly. In North Carolina, black people make up 22% of the population, but 11% of first-dose recipients, according to state data. White people, a category in which the state includes Hispanic and non-Hispanic whites, make up 68% of the population and 82% of those vaccinated. An analysis by the Associated Press shows that black people in some other parts of the US are behind whites in getting COVID-19 vaccines.

