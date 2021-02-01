Today, a report more important than the Budget







Every five years a constitutionally designated body called the Finance Commission decides how taxes and other sources of revenue are shared between the Center and the states.

The final report of the 15th Finance Committee, with 108 recommendations, is set to be presented to Parliament today.

Why does the report matter?

In terms of the size of the funds, the number of stakeholders and the period for which the commission’s recommendations have been implemented, they increase on the Union Budget.

Two factors make the price of this commission even more important – it is the first allocation of funds by the central and inter-state state after the GST has been collected and the inter-state inequalities are greater than ever before, which affects life socio-economic of every Indian a tacitly but meaningful way.

What to look for

Health sector allocation: Everyone agrees that this should increase. Following Covid-19, the panel is expected to recommend an all-India service to health professionals, in line with IAS and IPS.

Allocation mechanism for protection: This includes a collection of non-refundable funds for capital expenditures that may include the monetization of assets. Creating a fund will reveal the purchase of key equipment from the annual budget cycle.

Incentives for agricultureIn its first report, the panel had detailed a plan to encourage states to undertake farm reforms. So countries that increase farm exports and take other measures to diversify production and markets are likely to receive incentives.

GST-related incentives: This is the first Finance Commission to be set up since the new tax regime began in July 2017. One of its main mandates is to provide incentives to states that expand and deepen the GST base.

What is the role of the Finance Commission?

The Finance Commission drafts the principles for the distribution of resources between the Center, states and local bodies and recommends the formula for tax allocation. It also establishes the distribution of taxes between the various states and territories of the Union, as well as the principles for grant assistance from the Consolidated Fund of India. In addition, each Finance Committee has some unique terms of reference.

When was the current Finance Commission established?

The 15th Finance Commission (FFC) was established in November 2017, initially for two years, but its mandate was extended. It is only the second time since 1952, when the first Finance Commission was set up, that the award will be distributed for six years – from April, 2020 to March, 2026. The Commission has already submitted its first report, with the award covering the current financial year (2020-21).

Who are the members?

The commission is headed by NK Singh, a former civil servant who was part of the Manmohan Singhs reform team at the finance ministry, and a PMO member of Atal Bihari Vajpayees. He was also a member of Rajya Sabha.

In addition to Singh, the other members of the panel are Ashok lahiri (Former Chief Economic Adviser), Anoop Singh (Additional Professor, Georgetown University), Ajay Narayan Jha (Former Secretary of Finance).

Ramesh Chand (NITI Aayog) is a part-time member and Arvind Mehta (civil servant) serves as secretary.

How does FFC differ from its predecessors?

In addition to the mandate, it deals with some unique terms of reference, particularly those related to reform-related incentives.

Furthermore, he has to make a balancing act given that he will use the 2011 Census as the basis of the population for its issuance. The change in basis from the 1971 Census had resulted in a protest by southern states fearing a negative impact because of the gains they had made.

The biggest challenge for the panel is the current pandemic, which has resulted in massive revenue shortfalls for the Center and the states, making it difficult for the FFC to decide on the base year. Also, there is considerable uncertainty over the pace and equity of economic recovery, making estimating growth, taxes and spending a difficult task.

