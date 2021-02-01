WASHINGTON Among President Bidens the most specific foreign policy promises was a commitment to convene a global democracy summit during his first year in office. The meeting would aim to take a public stance against the authoritarian and populist tides that arose during Donald J. Trump’s presidency and, as Mr Biden and his advisers see it, threaten to stifle Western political values.

In the weeks since Mr. Bidens was elected, however, America’s democracy has been dizzying. This month, a mob of Trump supporters attacked the Capitol and disrupted the sacred transfer of power. Next week, the Senate will begin its second trial for Mr. President’s presidential impeachment. Trump within a year. Republicans in Congress are willing to impose legislative blockade by preventing Mr. Bidens from moving.

Sensing a dysfunctional system, if not completely broken, there are foreign rivals who gather and suggest that the United States has no business lecturing other nations.

America no longer describes the course and thus has lost all right to set it, wrote on Facebook Konstantin Kosachev, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the upper house of the Russian Parliament, after the Capitol riots. And, even more so, to impose on others.