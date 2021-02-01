International
As Biden Plans Global Democracy Summit, Skeptics Say: Heal Yourself First
WASHINGTON Among President Bidens the most specific foreign policy promises was a commitment to convene a global democracy summit during his first year in office. The meeting would aim to take a public stance against the authoritarian and populist tides that arose during Donald J. Trump’s presidency and, as Mr Biden and his advisers see it, threaten to stifle Western political values.
In the weeks since Mr. Bidens was elected, however, America’s democracy has been dizzying. This month, a mob of Trump supporters attacked the Capitol and disrupted the sacred transfer of power. Next week, the Senate will begin its second trial for Mr. President’s presidential impeachment. Trump within a year. Republicans in Congress are willing to impose legislative blockade by preventing Mr. Bidens from moving.
Sensing a dysfunctional system, if not completely broken, there are foreign rivals who gather and suggest that the United States has no business lecturing other nations.
America no longer describes the course and thus has lost all right to set it, wrote on Facebook Konstantin Kosachev, chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the upper house of the Russian Parliament, after the Capitol riots. And, even more so, to impose on others.
Americans can be proud of their democracy and freedom, Hua Chunying, a spokeswoman for China’s foreign ministry, told reporters. But after witnessing so much political chaos, she added, deep inside they can hope to make a living like the Chinese do.
Administration officials say neither opportunistic comments from foreign rivals nor recent expressions of skepticism by foreign policy analysts in the country have softened Mr Biden’s plan. promised as a candidate: calling for a democracy summit where like-minded leaders can discuss ways to strengthen their internal systems and protect them from threats such as corruption, electoral security, disinformation and the authoritarian model that has gripped China and Russia and is penetrated into nations like Turkey and Brazil.
Writing in Foreign Affairs last spring, Mr Biden said the event would be to renew the spirit and common goal of the nations of the free world. It will bring together world democracies to strengthen our democratic institutions, to deal honestly with nations that are slipping and setting a common agenda.
A person familiar with the summit planning, which has been going on since before the election, said Mr Biden was hampered by the recent political war in the United States and was likely to act as host to an event with friends of heads of state, though details such as time and location have not been determined. Others familiar with the process said they expected an event near the end of the year. A White House official did not respond to a request for comment.
In Washington, however, a debate over the idea has erupted between former US government officials and academics. It has close ties to summit plans but includes greater concerns about the country’s role as a global leader in the post-Trump era.
The immediate question is whether the political crisis is a reason to delay the summit plan and to re-evaluate the push to promote the democratic model worldwide, as some argue.
The United States has lost credibility; there is no doubt about it, said James Goldgeier, a professor of international relations at American University and a former National Security Council aide to the Clinton administration. In the last one essay on Foreign Affairs, he argued that Mr Biden should hold a democracy summit at home a focus on injustice and inequality in the United States, including issues such as voting rights and misinformation.
If you have a complete blockage on Capitol Hill and do not have the ability to do things to improve people’s lives, you will not command much moral authority, he added. Goldgeier.
How can the United States spread democracy or act as an example to others if they barely have a functioning democracy at home? Emma Ashford, a senior member of the Atlantic Council, wrote in Foreign Policy this month. Washington’s foreign policy elites remain committed to maintaining a three-decade-old foreign policy aimed at reshaping the world in America’s image. They are too grim for what that image has become in 2020.
Biden administration officials say the criticism creates a false choice between restoring the country’s strength in the country and staying abroad.
Tall public remarks in august, Jake Sullivan, who is now Mr. Bidens national security adviser, spoke of the intersection between domestic and foreign policy, not merely as an abstract notion, but as essential to our grand strategy.
Any effective strategy for American engagement in the world must begin with making those profound investments in the strength of our democracy and democratic institutions, Mr. Sullivan said, and in making progress on issues such as tackling systemic racism.
With that work in progress, advocates of holding a summit say it would be an important moment for the world after four years in which Mr. Trump praised strong leaders like Russian President Vladimir V. Putin, Kim Jong-un North Korea and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman of Saudi Arabia, confirming their arguments that stability and centrally established control are more important than civil society and popular will.
I feel very strongly that the events of recent weeks and years make it necessary to hold a summit, said Representative Tom Malinowski, New Jersey Democrat and former senior State Department official for human rights and democracy in the Obama administration.
He argued that the Capitol riots and Mr. Trumps’ broader efforts to overturn the election results demonstrated the stability of America’s core institutions. No one should look at these events and suggest that they undermine the strength of our example, he said.
Mr Malinowski and other supporters of the summit acknowledge that it has some practical implications, especially for those who will be invited to attend.
In his Foreign Affairs essay, Mr. Biden said his summit could be modeled by President Barack Obama on four nuclear security summits, at which world leaders gathered to share ideas and make specific promises about reducing and securing nuclear weapons.
Mr Biden added that his event would involve civil society organizations standing on the front lines in defense of democracy and would include a call for action against technology and social media companies that become vessels for anti-democratic disinformation.
Yet countries such as Turkey, Poland and Hungary, all NATO allies, are supposedly democracies, but they are increasingly determined by authoritarian practices. Critics question whether they should be invited and action taken to pass reforms, or expelled to deny them the status and stature of democratic etiquette.
One approach would be to create one D-10 group of democracies, a concept devised by the State Department during the administration of President George W. Bushs, in which the United States would be joined by Australia, Britain, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, South Korea, and the European Union.
Whatever form it takes, supporters of the idea say it would be a distant echo of Mr. Bush’s grand agenda of freedom, his call to turn Middle Eastern autocracies into democracies that many now see as a example of hubris of the United States.
This should be done with complete humility and serious sincerity about our shortcomings, and the fact that we are not exporting an American model, said Thomas Carothers, a senior vice president at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
Some supporters of the democracy summit agree that political mutilation requires a deeply humble approach.
I do not think what I’m talking about is the world ‘s lesson on democracy, said Gayle Smith, a former senior director of the National Security Council on Development and Democracy in the Obama administration.
“President Biden understands very well, and we have seen, of course, that democracy is not something you declare, democracy and it was done,” she said. Smith, who is now president and CEO of a campaign that advocates globally against poverty and disease. It’s an ongoing process.
