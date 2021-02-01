The brief GameStop nightmare shows some signs of becoming contagious





The rise of the GameStop has struck fear into anyone caught on the wrong side of his climb. But those bearish positions are probably not large enough to accommodate the largest universe of investment funds. This is the view of Barclays strategists led by Maneesh Deshpande. Plotting the value of bearish bets on market capitalization, they found that short sales actually dropped over the past year to the lowest level since at least 2008. Moreover, those shorter companies targeted by traders of the day this year had bearish bets amounting to less than 0.001 percent of the $ 43 trillion market. Whether the losses suffered by hedge funds and other cash funds would be large enough to ignite a full-blown infection was a concern that arose several times during last week’s sales – the worst in the S&P 500 since October. For now, while stock shares lit up by Reddit may have drowned out any other confession, they are unlikely to fully take over the bull market. “We are witnessing an almost unprecedented number of speculative activity. But on the other hand, we are talking about a very narrow group of stocks that do not have a big impact, “said Marshall Front, chief investment officer at Front Barnett Associates.” The fundamentals of the economy are strong. “Aggressive and accommodative from the Federal Reserve is still intact. Together, they help the stock market rise.” Burned by short sales going against them, hedge funds have withdrawn money from the market at one of the fastest rates recorded. Shortest stocks rallied 14 percent last week as a group, giving the biggest blow to short traders since last April, a basket from Goldman Sachs Group Inc. shows. While the S&P 500 fell more than 3 percent last week, traders described the broad market as regular. For JPMorgan Chase & Co. strategists including Dubravko Lakos-Bujas, the withdrawal is likely to be a “short-lived technical crash”. As earnings improved and American consumers strengthened, the pullback is another opportunity to add stocks, especially those headed for an economic recovery, strategists wrote in a note Friday. To be sure, day traders are targeting companies favored by strong investors, trying to push for squeezes. In 2021, the main quintile of shares of Russell 3000 with the highest short sales as a percentage of their grades has increased by 20 percent, compared to a loss of 0.8 percent for the bottom 600, according to data compiled by Bloomberg . But these returns are also in line with a contour that was already taking shape as investors’ risk appetite increased: profits in weaker-financed enterprises, which had dragged on during the 2020 pandemic market. “Although the short squeeze started with GME, it seems to be spreading to a wider range of stocks,” Deshpande wrote in Barclays in a note Friday, referring to GameStop noise. “While we expect some more debt relief, in the end the scale of the problem seems quite limited.”

According to Barclays estimate, short sales reached $ 800 billion, or approximately 2% of the total value of the US capital market, a sign that short sellers have not extended themselves. Heavily cut companies – those with interest that make up more than 20 percent of their shares – saw $ 40 billion of their shares sold, or the percentage of total bearish bets. “We remain optimistic that it is likely to remain localized,” Deshpande said. “The bottom line is that while the pain may continue in the short term, the risk of a full recovery remains low.”

