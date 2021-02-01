Cinemas, full-capacity theaters from Monday: Everything you need to know





Cinemas and theaters across the country will be operating at full capacity from Monday in compliance with Covid-19 safety protocols. In addition to providing physical distancing to avoid overcrowding, theaters and multiplexes have been asked to oscillate the show time and enable digital ticket booking. The announcement was made on Sunday by the Minister of Information and Broadcasting Union (I&B) Prakash Javadekar. Mandatory face masks and auditor sanitation after each review are among the latest SOPs. There is good news. In February, people can watch and enjoy movies in cinemas as we are allowing full use in all cinemas. Cinema halls can now be opened at 100 percent capacity. We encourage as many online (ticket) bookings as possible, Javadekar told reporters. Here are all you need to know: – Under the new guidelines, no film is allowed to be shown in restricted areas and the states and territories of the union may consider proposing additional measures at their discretion. – To minimize physical contact, digital transactions should be the preferred way of booking tickets or paying. The contact number will be obtained at the time of ticket booking to facilitate tracking of contacts. – Sufficient number of counters at the box office should be opened with adequate norms of physical distance, to prevent overcrowding during the physical booking of tickets. – Appropriate time intervals between consecutive performances on a single screen, as well as on different screens in a multiplex should be provided to ensure the gradual entry and exit of the audience in sequence. – Continuing with the basic health instructions between the pandemic, there should be availability of hand sanitizers, preferably in touchless mode at the entry and exit points. – A thermal inspection of all visitors and staff will be carried out at entry points, with only asymptomatic individuals allowed to enter, as instructed. – Installing and using the Aarogya Setu App will be advised for everyone, read the PSO. – The SOPs stated that the number of people in the elevators would be limited, in an effort to encourage the audience to avoid moving during the interruption. Mandatory face masking for the staff and sanitation of the cinema auditorium after each performance are part of the PSVs which also instruct theater owners to make arrangements for regular cleaning and disinfection of the cash register, food and beverage locations. , staff and staff lockers, toilets, public seats and back offices. –According to the new instructions, if any person visiting the cinema hall is found to be Covid-19 positive, the whole premises will have to be disinfected.

