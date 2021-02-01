Delhi allows 200 guests at weddings indoors, with no restrictions on open spaces





The Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) has lifted the ban on allowing only 50 people for the wedding function in the National Capital. In an order issued by Chief Secretary Vijay Dev, the DDMA eased the limit on the number of guests to now allow up to 200 people in banquet halls or enclosed spaces for weddings. In addition to weddings, DDMA has also allowed similar gatherings of up to 200 people indoors for funerals or any other congregation of a social, religious, sports, entertainment or cultural nature. DDMA also issued a series of standard operating procedures (SOP) for weddings and other forms of gatherings in the city. Indoors, a maximum of 50% of the capacity of the hall will be allowed, with a ceiling of 200 people. In open spaces or spaces, the number of persons allowed will depend on the area of ​​the scene. The order meant that if someone was planning a larger wedding or an event with more than 200 people, then choosing an open space would be a better option as there is no specific limit to the number of people mentioned in the document. Wearing face masks, keeping social distance, anticipating thermal scanning and using hand washing or cleansers will be mandatory, she said. PSV stated that organizers should promote simple public health measures at events to prevent the spread of Covid-19. All public utility areas, such as food stalls and tents will need to be cleaned before the event. Ordinary rails for disposing of face masks, numerous hand washing tools, separate entry and exit gates and outside air circulation should be increased as much as possible, the order said. While only asymptomatic persons will be allowed, the rules also stated that guest entry will need to be adjusted on site to ensure it does not exceed the upper limit at all times. For enclosed spaces, air conditioners should be placed at a temperature of 24-30 degrees Celsius with a relative humidity of 40-70%, the document says. If someone falls ill, then the guest will need to be isolated immediately and sent to the nearest medical institution or should be contacted by district officials. Ramesh Dang, president of the banquet federation in Delhi, said the relaxation will give a much-needed boost to their business. We already have some reservations. With relaxation in guest numbers, we hope our bookings increase. The decision came a little late as it is already over a month since the wedding season started. But, thankfully, now we will not miss bookings for such events in the neighboring towns of Gurugram and Noida where more visitors have been allowed for a while now, he said. On Sunday, DDMA also allowed cinema halls to function at full capacity and allowed swimming pools to be open to the general public. It also allowed the organization of trade fairs and sporting events in the city.

