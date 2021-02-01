Narendra Modi death threats in Uttar Pradesh BJP MLA receives WhatsApp messages with the ISI logo threatening to kill him, Prime Minister Narendra Modi





Uttar Pradesh Police Main points BJP MLA Sarita Bhadauria received multiple death threats from a number with Pakistan ISD code Messages threaten to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi and senior BJP and RSS leaders Lucknow: The Uttar Pradesh Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party, Sarita Bhadauria, has received messages on its phone from a number with the ISD code of Pakistan, threatening to assassinate Prime Minister Narendra Modi, senior leaders of the BJP and RSS. Notably, Bhadauria, who is a lawmaker from Etahah has also been sent to death threats. Importantly, the messages received on the BJP MLA phone have a logo of the infamous Pakistani spy agency Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI), which is well known for orchestrating terrorist attacks in India with the help of terrorist devices like Jamaat-ud led by Hafiz Saeed. -Dawa and Masood Azhar-headed Jaish-e-Mohammed. After receiving eight messages on WhatsApp, the BJP lawmaker informed the police. Acting swiftly, UP police increased security outside Bhadauria’s residence and cyber officials are investigating the source of the messages. Sarita Bhadauria, who is based in the Sadar area of ​​Etawah, received the messages around 11 pm on January 30, 2021 from her mobile phone number with the code ISD +92. While informing the mediators, the BJP leader confirmed that she had received threatening messages on her phone. Bhadauria said she will not be intimidated by such a message the sand will continue to work. “Starting late Saturday night until Sunday morning, a total of eight WhatsApp messages with the ISI logo were sent to me by a number with +92 ISD code of Pakistan, threatening to kill me, the Prime Minister and the leaders of BJP and RSS “I’m not going to be intimidated by their threats and fight them on every front,” she told reporters. Bhadauria said she briefed Etawah County Magistrate Shruti Singh and Chief Inspector General of Police (SSP) Akash Tomar received the messages allegedly originating from Pakistan. “We have been informed of WhatsApp threatening messages to BJP MLA Sarita Bhadauria. She has made a complaint and we have received the details from her and we have started an investigation and technical supervision,” SSP Tomar said. In the Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections 2017, Bhadauria had won the polls by defeating Kuldeep Gupta of the Samajwadi Party.







