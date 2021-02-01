Kouchner, deputy nominee for the Nobel Peace Prize over Israeli agreements





Jared Kushner, the White House adviser to former President Trump, was nominated Sunday for the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts in negotiating agreements between Israel, the UAE and other countries in the region for a period of turmoil. -monthly last year. Reuters reported that Kushner and Avi Berkowitz, his former deputy, were appointed by Alan Dershowitz, the first professor at Harvard Law School. Reuters called the deals “the most significant diplomatic breakthrough in the Middle East in 25 years,” and many Trump supporters said the media downplayed their size to undermine his chances of re-election. The Trump administration mediated peace agreements between Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco. Kushner told Fox News in October that there had been “people in Washington for 30, 40 years” who “were never able to work on a single foreign transaction.” He joked that peace deals are “much harder than President Trump is making them look”. Kushner said “people have been very critical of the president over the last three years for whatever he does, but reality has taken a different approach to how to deal with Washington, he took a different approach to the Middle East and he set the results.” Bahrain joined the UAE in a White House festive ceremony in the fall marking the “Abraham Accords,” a pair of U.S.-mediated diplomatic pacts with Israel. While the UAE deals with Israel with officially established ties, the deal with Bahrain was less detailed and included a mutual promise to follow suit. TRUMP ANNOUNCES ‘STEP OF A NEW MIDDLE MIDDLE MIDDLE EAST’ AS PRESIDENT ON SIGNING HISTORICAL AGREEMENTS The Palestinians severed ties with the White House Trump, accusing him of unfair bias against Israel. U.S. officials, for their part, have cultivated ties between Israel and Arab states, hoping to increase pressure on the Palestinians to reduce past demands in peace talks. CLICK HERE TO GET THE NO FOX NEWS APPLICATION The Reuters report said President Biden is in the process of reviewing the Trumps deal and mentioned that it is unclear whether Trumps’s departure from the White House will harm Kushners’ chances of receiving the award. Dershowitz told Fox News in a statement, “The Nobel Peace Prize is not for popularity. Nor is it an appreciation of what the international community might think of those who helped achieve peace. It was an award for meeting the disturbing criteria of “defined by Alfred Nobel in his will. These people and the Abrahamic agreements, they helped in the production, to meet these criteria better than any other person or group suitable for the award.” Fox News and Associated Press talia Kaplan contributed to this report

