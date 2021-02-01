Muir, The Autograph Collection is Nova Scotias The first 5-star luxury hotel





Muir, Autograph Collection, Halifax, Nova Scotia Architects Sweetapple MacKay-Lyons

Halifax, Nova Scotia is one of my favorite cities in North America, a compact Canadian port that is very walkable and shameless for the life of sailors. It was from Halifax that a ragtag of lifeboats was flown to the RMSTitanic waterfront, an event commemorated at the First Degree Atlantic Maritime Museum. The Nova Scotia Art Gallery is home to works by renowned Provincial painter Maud Lewis and the vibrant Halifax Seaport Farmers Market dates back to 1750. It is a city known for its Irish drinks, book shops and restaurants. sea, a university town, small staircase, relaxed and full of sea breezes. In terms of accommodation, however, apart from a few steadfast hotels in the city center and some charming beds and breakfasts, Halifax has never known of its luxury accommodation choices. Simply put, they did not exist. Muir Guest Room, Autograph Collection, Halifax, Nova Scotia Muir Autograph Collection

That will change this summer when Muir, Autograph Collection opens on the banks of the Halifax River. Muir is the first Nova Scotia hotel to be affiliated with the Marriott Internationals Autograph Collection, as well as the first five-star property in Nova Scotia. The hotel is a game changer for Halifax and the province of Nova Scotia as well. For those who do not speed in their Scottish Gaelic, Muir means sea and the hotel is perfectly located on the Halifax River bank as the cornerstone of Queens Marque, a mixed-use coastal urban development of $ 200 million in downtown Halifax. The five-storey, 109-room hotel has been developed and will be run by The Armor Group. Designed by renowned Nova Scotian architectural practice MacKay-Lyons Sweetapple Architects. The developer and architect are also responsible for Queens Marque, which will include apartments, restaurants, offices and retail. This massive project is essentially a re-imagining and full-scale transformation of the original Halifaxs front into harbor. Armor Group uses the phrase Born of This Place to highlight Nova Scotia’s in-depth hotel heritage. The hotel interiors were designed by Canadas Studio Munge for a modern take on a seaside property, a view born of materials and design elements reminiscent of boat locations. They refer to the romance of the luxurious historical line, but more sleek and less clickable than it might mean. Studio Munge used hand-rubbed Muntz metal, which was historically used by shipbuilders. Each guest room features an original landscape painting and pottery by Canadian Atlantic artists. The floors and walls are lined with muted gray oak planks and virtually every guest room has sea views. In a province known for its idle craftsmanship, a hand-woven tapestry by renowned Scottish weaver Nova Allison Pinsent-Baker will hang behind the reception table. The salon will feature personalized furniture by Alessandro Munge, the Italian-Canadian founder of Studio Munge. Bar in Drift, Muir, Autograph Collection. Muir, Autograph Collection.

The hotel will include the Drift Salon restaurant, which will offer interpretations of traditional Canadian Atlantic fare, as well as a lobby bar. Muir will have a 1,000-square-foot event gallery and an 8,000-square-foot wellness center equipped with a range of fitness equipment, hydrotherapy and cold pools, and a halotherapy salt room. The property will provide business travelers with exclusive car and driver services, free meeting rooms and Marriott Bonvoy connections.

