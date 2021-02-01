Kushner, Berkowitz nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize for Israeli agreements





WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Former White House top adviser Jared Kushner and his deputy, Avi Berkowitz, were named by a friendly lawyer Sunday for the Nobel Peace Prize for their role in negotiating four normalization deals between Israel and the Arab nations known as the Abraham Accords. Photo Photography: White House Adviser Jared Kushner, accompanied by Assistant Avi Berkowitz (L) and Brian Hook, the former US envoy to Iran, during a press conference on the agreement between Israel and the UAE at the White House in Washington, USA, August 13, 2020. REUTERS / Kevin Lamarque The agreements were announced in a four-month period between mid-August and mid-December and were the most significant diplomatic breakthroughs in the Middle East in the 25 years since the region stuck to a protracted confrontation with Iran. The appointment of the former MP couple to then-President Donald Trump was US Attorney Alan Dershowitz, who had the right to do so in his capacity as a professor at Harvard Law School. Dershowitz had defended Trump in his first acquittal last year and said in a Jan. 20 comment in the Wall Street Journal that the Senate should dismiss the indictment against Trump over the Jan. 6 attacks on the U.S. Capitol after he he is no longer president In his letter to the Nobel committee, Dershowitz also cited the work of former US Ambassador to Israel David Friedman and former Israeli Ambassador to the United States Ron Dermer on the normalization agreements. He seemed to suggest that his appointment might be controversial. The Nobel Peace Prize is not for popularity. Nor is it one appreciation of what the international community might think of those who helped bring peace. It’s an award for meeting the disturbing criteria set by Alfred Nobel in his will, he wrote. Kushner, who is Trumps’ son-in-law, and Berkowitz, who was the Middle East envoy, were key figures in the negotiation of agreements between Israel and the United Arab Emirates, Bahrain, Sudan and Morocco. In a statement, Kushner said he was honored to be nominated for the award, which will be presented in October. President Joe Bidens’s administration is expected to review all national security agreements reached during the Trump administration, including arms packages for the United Arab Emirates and Saudi Arabia. Some lawmakers have complained about the Moroccan agreement because, in order to win the agreement of the nations, the United States recognized its sovereignty over the controversial Western Sahara. Trump stepped down on Jan. 20 amid a cloud of controversy, potentially affecting whether the two aides will be awarded the Nobel. Reporting by Steve Holland; Edited by Clarence Fernandez and Ana Nicolaci da Costa

