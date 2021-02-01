Factbox: The latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus Bota | News

(Reuters) – An estimated 2 million Australians began their first full day of a severe coronavirus outbreak on Monday following the discovery of a case in the community in Perth, the capital of the state of Western Australia, but no new cases have been found. then.

DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVital https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for an issue tracker and news summary.

EUROPE

* The number of COVID-19 patients in French hospitals reached a high of nearly nine weeks on Sunday, as the country closed its borders to everyone except essential travel, to and from almost all countries outside the European Union.

ASIA-PACIFIC

* Japan is expected to extend a state of emergency to combat the spread of COVID-19 this week to Tokyo and other areas as hospitals remain under pressure despite a drop in cases from their peaks.

* South Korea will extend its social distancing curbs by two weeks until the end of the Lunar New Year holidays as new COVID-19 infection groups appear in the country.

* China reported the lowest daily increase in new COVID-19 cases in more than three weeks on Monday, reversing a sharp rise the day before.

* The state of Western Australia reported no new local COVID-19 case on Monday, a day after registering its first case in 10 months that prompted authorities to implement a five-day blockade in the capital Perth.

* Pakistan on Monday received its first batch of COVID-19 vaccine doses, 500,000 from China’s Sinopharm.

AMERICA

* Chicago Public Schools on Sunday delayed the resumption of personal classes for thousands of elementary and high school students by at least a day after the district and teachers failed to reach an agreement on a safety plan.

* Two Colombian nationals in Leticia, the capital of the country’s Amazonas province, have been infected with the Brazilian variant of the coronavirus.

* The northern territories of Canada have achieved much higher levels of COVID-19 vaccination than its most populous provinces, despite geographical challenges.

* Mexico City International Airport will facilitate COVID-19 testing to assist travelers who need to demonstrate that they are virus-free to enter other countries.

Middle East and Africa

* Israel extended a national blockade as coronavirus variants offset its vaccination and officials predicted a delay in a turnaround from the health and economic crisis.

* Ghana plans to deliver 17.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine by the end of June with the first doses arriving in March.

* Saudi Arabia’s Health Minister said complacency about coronavirus restrictions had led to a marked increase in daily cases in the kingdom.

* Zimbabwe has set aside $ 100 million to receive COVID-19 vaccines but the government is still waiting for its scientists to recommend which type to buy, a state-run newspaper reported.

* At least 5.6 million doses of COVID-19 of the two international COVID-19 vaccines are expected to arrive in the Philippines in the first quarter.

MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* A WHO-led team investigating the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic was expected to visit the Hubei Provincial Disease Control and Prevention Center on Monday.

* Johnson & Johnson said its single-dose vaccine was 66% effective in preventing COVID-19 in a large global trial against multiple variants.

ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Ten moderate U.S. Republican senators urged President Joe Biden on Sunday to significantly reduce his $ 1.9 trillion COVID-19 aid package to gain bipartisan support.

* China’s factory activity grew at the slowest pace in five months in January, hit by a wave of domestic coronavirus infections.

(Compiled by Amy Caren Daniel; Edited by Shounak Dasgupta)