What we have received as AU chairs despite our baptism by fire

FROM the President’s table

Dear friend of South Africa,

South Africa’s term as president of the African Union expires at the end of this week. As we reflect on our year in this position, I am reminded of the old saying that in crisis lies the possibility.

Ours was a baptism of fire, having assumed the presidency in the same month, the first case of coronavirus was reported on the mainland.

The priorities we outlined for our mandate, including advancing peace and security, empowering women economically, and deepening economic integration, needed to be reoriented immediately and dramatically to deal with the pandemic.

Our most pressing task was to focus the African Union focus on addressing the worst global emergency in over a century.

COVID-19 has affected all countries on the continent. So far there are more than 3.5 million confirmed cases in Africa, and more than 88,000 people have died.

It has been a health, humanitarian, social and economic crisis for African countries, most of which have inadequate resources to manage a health emergency of this magnitude.

And yet, as unprecedented as the nature of the pandemic has been, so has the way in which African countries have come together to fight it.

In doing so, we have mainly attracted to the continents its own expertise, skills and institutions such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC Africa).

Africa did not sit idly by as the true mass and pandemic risk unfold. Since the early days of the pandemic and led by the AU, we have rapidly developed a continental response strategy, led by the Africa CDC and the regional workforce.

We realized that every country on the continent would be severely affected by the pandemic. Most would not have the resources needed to meet the public health challenge or protect their economies. Therefore, we agreed as African countries to designate some prominent Africans as special envoys, who would engage with international financiers and multilateral institutions to seek the issue of financial support and debt relief on behalf of Africa.

In this way, working as a single continent, we were able to achieve debt relief for many countries and financial assistance towards our COVID response and economic recovery.

But as African countries reached out to the international community for support, we first helped ourselves to create and capitalize a COVID-19 Continental Response Fund.

For every partnership established with better resource nations and the international donor community, we created our Innovative and Essential African Medical Supplies Platform to enable all African countries to quickly provide personal protective equipment and other medical equipment in a fair, affordable way.

And now that the COVID-19 vaccine is available, we have worked as a team to ensure the continent gets its fair share, working with the COVAX Facility and led by our African Vaccine Task Force team. The spread of vaccines has already begun on the continent and we aspire that the majority of the continent population be vaccinated by the end of 2021 to achieve herd immunity.

We have acted as one to protect health, people and livelihoods on the continent. In doing so, we have demonstrated our ability for self-reliance and our ability to be the leaders of our development.

Despite the dominance of COVID-19, we have still managed to make progress on some of our top priorities.

During our tenure, the Continental African Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) was finally launched, heralding a new era of intra-African trade and economic integration.

Even in the difficult conditions posed by the pandemic, the continent has moved forward towards the goal of silencing weapons on the continent. The AU has been actively involved in the negotiations over the Greater Ethiopia Renaissance Dam, in reaching a ceasefire in Libya, and in promoting peace in South Sudan.

Another focus of our mandate has been on the economic empowerment of women, which we will continue to support beyond our mandate and throughout the Decade of Financial and Economic Inclusion of African Women until 2030.

As we hand over the baton to the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC), we leave this prominent continental body in a position of greater strength.

South Africa will continue to play its part in promoting integration on the continent and supporting the future chair and organization in its efforts to meet the aspirations of the AU 2063 Agenda.

When the Organization for African Unity was founded in 1963, the Member States sowed the seeds of cooperation and solidarity in the pursuit of a better life for all the peoples of Africa.

They asserted that African unity was paramount if the welfare and well-being of African people were to be ensured.

History proves that these seeds have not always fallen on fertile soil and over the years the continental unity project has experienced many obstacles and false beginnings.

But the great threat posed by this pandemic has galvanized African countries into collective action.

In the hot house of the COVID-19 crisis, the seeds of unity and cooperation sown by our pioneer ancestors have come to life and blossomed.

This time of great trials and tribulations has been among the best hours of AU.

We are honored to have been given the opportunity to lead the organization during this period, when it practically demonstrated the true meaning of the words African Union.

This is an achievement for which all the citizens of continental Africa should feel proud and of which they should be encouraged.

Download the Eyewitness News app on your own iOS or Android equipment