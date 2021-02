Canada exceeds 20,000 deaths due to COVID-19

TORONTO – Canada has recorded more than 20,000 COVID-19-related deaths, marking another grim moment in the country’s fight against the new coronavirus. The death toll exceeded 20,000 when Quebec reported 31 more deaths Sunday. The Quebec announcement brought the total national number to 20,016. Across Canada, there are currently more than 52,000 active cases of COVID-19, with approximately 703,000 patients being cured. Ontario and Quebec have recorded the most pandemic deaths with nearly 16,000 deaths recorded between the two provinces. More than 6,180 people have died so far in Ontario, while more than 9,700 have died in Quebec. The first Canadian death was reported on March 9, 2020, six weeks after the first case of COVID-19 was confirmed in Toronto on January 27th. Despite overcoming the gloomy point, some provincial leaders say they are considering easing COVID-19 restrictions. However, Canada’s top doctor warned on Saturday against the move. Chief Public Health Officer Dr. Theresa Tam said that although the daily cases of the new coronavirus are falling, it is still too early to remove blockages and other safeguards if the country hopes to bring the pandemic under control. “With the number of cases still rising daily and high levels of infection in all age groups, the risk remains that trends are changing rapidly and some areas of the country are seeing increased activity,” Tam said in a press release. As some provinces look at relaxation measures, the federal government announced on Friday further travel restrictions to help limit the spread of COVID-19 and its more infectious variants. On Sunday, Air Canada, WestJet, Sunwing and Air Transat agreed to suspend service to Mexico and the Caribbean until April 30 in a bid to discourage non-essential travel. Furthermore, starting Thursday, all international passenger flights can only land at airports in Vancouver, Toronto, Calgary and Montreal. In the coming weeks, all air travelers arriving in Canada will also need to stay in a government-approved hotel for three nights and take a COVID-19 test at their own cost. With files from The Canadian Press

