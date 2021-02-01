Pakistani military lifts first shipment of COVID-19 vaccine from China





ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – A Pakistani military plane brought the country’s first shipment of COVID-19 vaccines from China on Monday, the country’s health adviser Faisal Sultan said. People in masks against COVID-19 travel by rikshaw (together) in Karachi, Pakistan January 25, 2021. REUTERS / Akhtar Soomro China’s envoy to Islamabad would formally deliver 500,000 doses of vaccines produced by Sinopharm later Monday, enabling Pakistan to begin its vaccination this week, officials said. Thank God, the first group of Sinopharm vaccine has arrived! Grateful to China and whoever made this happen, Sultan said in a statement released on Twitter. I salute our healthcare workers on the front lines for their efforts and they will be the first to be vaccinated, he said. Pakistan has asked China for another million doses. Alsoshte also promised 17 million doses of the AstraZenecas COVID-19 vaccine under a global scheme to deliver coronavirus treatments in developing countries. About 6 million doses will arrive by the end of March under the COVAX scheme, with the remainder to be expected by mid-year, Sultan announced last week. Pakistan, a country of 220 million, reported 1,615 new infections and 26 deaths in the last 24 hours, bringing the total number of cases to 546,428, with 11,683 deaths. All citizens eligible in stages will be informed to register as soon as the vaccination process begins, the health ministry announced on its website. Pakistan enrolled last year in the vaccine-sharing scheme coordinated by the World Health Organization to support lower-income countries. Pakistan has approved both vaccines for emergency use and will review their approval every three months, officials said. The Russian Sputnik-V vaccine has also been set to be approved for emergency use after the Pakistan Drug Regulatory Authority has received its data. Additional reporting by Syed Raza Hasan in Karachi; Edited by Christian Schmollinger & Simon Cameron-Moore

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos