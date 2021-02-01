The WHO team in Wuhan, China visits the provincial CDC





WUHAN, China (Reuters) – A team led by the World Health Organization investigating the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic on Monday visited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in central China’s Hubei region, where the outbreak occurred in late 2019. . The group of independent experts spent about 4-1 / 2 hours on its longest visit since the end of two weeks of quarantine on Thursday and did not speak to waiting reporters. The WHO, which has sought to manage mission expectations, said its members would be restricted to visits hosted by their Chinese hosts and would have no contact with community members, due to health curbs. The group has so far also visited hospitals where early cases, markets and an exhibition on the battle with the explosion in Wuhan provincial capital have been discovered. No complete itinerary for the fieldwork of the groups has been announced and journalists covering the tightly controlled visit have been kept at a distance from team members. Yanzhong Huang, a senior associate of the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington, said two weeks on the ground did not have much time for experts. I do not think they have time to get any final result. It’s more like communication and information exchange, Huang told Reuters by phone from Washington. It depends on how diligent they are in digging up new information, but also on how cooperative and accommodating the Chinese side will be. Beijing has sought to cast doubt on the idea that the coronavirus originated in China, pointing to frozen food imported as a channel. This hypothesis was understood again on Sunday in the tabloid Global Times run by the ruling Communist Parties of the Daily Peoples. On Sunday, experts visited the Huanan Seafood Market linked to primary infections and the Baishazhou food wholesale market, where a loudspeaker repeatedly announced that the sale of imported cold chain products was banned in the market. (Graphic tracking of global coronavirus spread: here) Reporting by Martin Quin Pollard and Thomas Peter in Wuhan; Additional reporting by David Stanway in Shanghai; Written by Tony Munroe; Editing by Gerry Doyle and Clarence Fernandez

