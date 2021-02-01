Arabian Airlines – Emirates SkyCargo and Dubai Airports help deliver vaccines





Dubai today launched the Vaccine Logistics Alliance to accelerate the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines around the world through the emirates.

Emirates SkyCargo and Dubai Airports help deliver vaccines. Image: SkyCargo of Emirates In support of the World Health Organization (WHO) COVAX initiative and its efforts to evenly distribute two billion doses of COVID-19 vaccine by 2021, the Dubai Vaccine Logistics Alliance combines the expertise and global achievement of Emirates with DP World port network. and logistics operations, along with the infrastructure of Dubai Airports and the International Humanitarian City for the distribution of vaccines worldwide. Distribution will focus particularly on emerging markets, where populations have been hit hard by the pandemic, and pharmaceutical transportation and logistics are challenging. HH Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, President of the Dubai Civil Aviation Authority, Chairman of the Dubai Airports and Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Emirates Airline and Group said: “We are currently on the cusp of a historic moment with the distribution of vaccines to ‘against COVID -19, a pandemic that has ruined the lives of people around the world.The UAE is leading the world in terms of vaccine use, and in line with the vision of Sheh Mohamed bin Rashid Al Maktoum a global community welfare solution, the Dubai Vaccine Logistics Alliance brings together key organizations to expedite the worldwide delivery of urgently needed vaccines through Dubai. Sheikh Ahmed added: “Each partner of the alliance brings to the table a specific and complementary set of strengths and capabilities in vaccine delivery, allowing us to build a 360-degree solution that takes advantage of Dubai’s combined logistical and infrastructural advantages such as “Together, we are able to store large volumes of vaccine doses at the same time and deliver and distribute vaccines anywhere in the world within 48 hours.” The International Humanitarian City, the world’s largest center for humanitarian logistics based in Dubai will be a vital partner in the Dubai Vaccines Alliance bringing its vast expertise in humanitarian logistics to ancillary materials like food and medicine in markets with limited infrastructure. IHC and Emirates SkyCargo have already collaborated on many humanitarian cargo flights and earlier in 2020, also signed a Memorandum of Understanding on closer humanitarian aid flights. Emirates SkyCargo is used to transport temperature-sensitive pharmaceuticals, including vaccines. The air cargo carrier has over two decades of experience in transporting pharmaceutical products worldwide and has developed extensive infrastructure and capabilities for the safe and fast transport of temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical drugs. “Emirates SkyCargo has taken a global position during the COVID-19 pandemic for the distribution of medical devices and PPE. We have recently activated the world’s largest airfare center dedicated to the global storage and distribution of COVID-19 vaccines in Dubai South. With our modern fleet of wide-body aircraft, our network reaching more than 135 cities on six continents including major pharmacy centers and our expertise in handling pharmacy shipments, we are in a good position to work with partners at Dubai Vaccine Logistics Alliance to ensure that COVID-19 vaccines are reaching every corner of the globe, especially cities in emerging markets, “said Nabil Sultan, Senior Vice President of the Emirates Division, Cargo. Emirates SkyCargo has over 15,000 square meters of cold space for pharmaceuticals through its terminals in Dubai and has already started launching COVID-19 vaccine logistics after moving COVID-19 vaccines on its flights during December. Dubai Airports, the operator of Dubai International (DXB) and Dubai World Central (DWC), will contribute to the efforts of the newly formed Dubai Logistics Vaccine Alliance by providing additional space in facilities dedicated to Dubai International ( DXB). Dubai Airports CEO Paul Griffiths said: “Dubai’s central location means it is easily accessible to almost 80% of the world’s population in just four hours, making the decision to join forces and develop the center In the coming months, there will undoubtedly be a huge increase in demand for efficient, safe and reliable global distribution of high volumes of COVID-19 vaccines, and we wanted to “to be ready to respond and respond to this demand. perfectly and not only will it support a global need, but it will also support the future of travel.”

