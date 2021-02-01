International
The term SA at the head of the AU was ‘a baptism of fire’ – Ramaphosa
- President Cyril Ramaphosa has reflected on the year of South Africa at the helm of the African Union.
- The Covid-19 pandemic made the year challenging, but he said it was an honor to lead.
- He said the AU teamed up to draft an African response.
President Cyril Ramaphosa described the South African year at the helm of the African Union (AU) as a “baptism of fire”, but added that “this time of trial and hardship has been among the best hours of the AU”.
In his newspaper “From the President’s Desk” on Monday, he wrote:
In the hot house of the Covid-19 crisis, the seeds of unity and cooperation sown by our pioneer ancestors have come to life and blossomed.
Ramaphosa said instead of relying solely on the international community to come to their aid, the continent came together to help each other, as most countries on the continent did not have the resources needed to meet the public health challenge or to protect their economies.
Several prominent Africans were appointed as special envoys to engage with international financiers and multilateral institutions to seek the issue of financial support and debt relief on behalf of Africa.
“In this way, working as a continent, we were able to achieve debt relief for many countries and financial assistance towards our Covid response and economic recovery,” he said.
To date, there have been more than 3.5 million confirmed Covid-19 infections on the continent and more than 88,000 deaths recorded.
Ramaphosa said the continent was based largely on “its expertise, skills and institutions such as the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC Africa)”.
He added:
Africa did not sit idly by as the true mass and pandemic risk unfold.
Fair, affordable
AU also created and capitalized a Covid-19 Response Fund and the African Medical Devices Platform to “quickly provide personal protective equipment and other medical equipment in a fair, affordable manner.”
Referring to vaccines, he said “we have worked as a collective to ensure that the continent gets its fair share, working with [World Health Organisation’s] Covax structure and led by our African Vaccine Team for Work ”.
He said the spread of vaccines had begun in Africa and the goal was for “the majority of the continent’s population to be vaccinated by the end of 2021 to achieve herd immunity”.
President Cyril Ramaphosa
South Africa took over the AU chair in February 2020, the same month when the first coronavirus infections on the continent were reported.
Ramaphosa also looked back on other achievements over the past year. Under South Africa’s mandate, the Continental African Free Trade Area was launched, “heralds a new era of intra-African trade and economic integration,” he said.
Despite the pandemic, the continent also pushed forward with its intention to silence weapons. Last year, a ceasefire was reached in Libya as progress was made towards peace in South Sudan – two goals that South Africa decided to achieve early in its mandate.
AU was also actively involved in the negotiations around the Greater Ethiopia Renaissance Dam, Ramaphosa wrote.
He did not mention new and ongoing conflicts, such as fighting in Ethiopia’s Tigray region and attacks on Mozambique’s northern province of Cabo Delgado.
Ramaphosa said South Africa was “honored to be given the opportunity to lead the organization during this period, when it practically demonstrated the true meaning of the words African Union”.
The Democratic Republic of the Congo, led by President Felix Tshisekedi, is expected to take over the presidency of the AU this weekend during the annual summit of AU heads of state.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]