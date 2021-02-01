The term SA at the head of the AU was ‘a baptism of fire’ – Ramaphosa

President Cyril Ramaphosa has reflected on the year of South Africa at the helm of the African Union.

The Covid-19 pandemic made the year challenging, but he said it was an honor to lead.

He said the AU teamed up to draft an African response.

President Cyril Ramaphosa described the South African year at the helm of the African Union (AU) as a “baptism of fire”, but added that “this time of trial and hardship has been among the best hours of the AU”.

In his newspaper “From the President’s Desk” on Monday, he wrote:

In the hot house of the Covid-19 crisis, the seeds of unity and cooperation sown by our pioneer ancestors have come to life and blossomed.

Ramaphosa said instead of relying solely on the international community to come to their aid, the continent came together to help each other, as most countries on the continent did not have the resources needed to meet the public health challenge or to protect their economies.

Several prominent Africans were appointed as special envoys to engage with international financiers and multilateral institutions to seek the issue of financial support and debt relief on behalf of Africa.

“In this way, working as a continent, we were able to achieve debt relief for many countries and financial assistance towards our Covid response and economic recovery,” he said.

To date, there have been more than 3.5 million confirmed Covid-19 infections on the continent and more than 88,000 deaths recorded.

Ramaphosa said the continent was based largely on “its expertise, skills and institutions such as the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC Africa)”.

He added:

Africa did not sit idly by as the true mass and pandemic risk unfold.

Fair, affordable

AU also created and capitalized a Covid-19 Response Fund and the African Medical Devices Platform to “quickly provide personal protective equipment and other medical equipment in a fair, affordable manner.”

Referring to vaccines, he said “we have worked as a collective to ensure that the continent gets its fair share, working with [World Health Organisation’s] Covax structure and led by our African Vaccine Team for Work ”.

He said the spread of vaccines had begun in Africa and the goal was for “the majority of the continent’s population to be vaccinated by the end of 2021 to achieve herd immunity”.

President Cyril Ramaphosa Supplied PHOTO: GCIS

South Africa took over the AU chair in February 2020, the same month when the first coronavirus infections on the continent were reported.

Ramaphosa also looked back on other achievements over the past year. Under South Africa’s mandate, the Continental African Free Trade Area was launched, “heralds a new era of intra-African trade and economic integration,” he said.

Despite the pandemic, the continent also pushed forward with its intention to silence weapons. Last year, a ceasefire was reached in Libya as progress was made towards peace in South Sudan – two goals that South Africa decided to achieve early in its mandate.

AU was also actively involved in the negotiations around the Greater Ethiopia Renaissance Dam, Ramaphosa wrote.

He did not mention new and ongoing conflicts, such as fighting in Ethiopia’s Tigray region and attacks on Mozambique’s northern province of Cabo Delgado.

Ramaphosa said South Africa was “honored to be given the opportunity to lead the organization during this period, when it practically demonstrated the true meaning of the words African Union”.

The Democratic Republic of the Congo, led by President Felix Tshisekedi, is expected to take over the presidency of the AU this weekend during the annual summit of AU heads of state.