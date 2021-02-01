Lieutenant General Chandi Prasad Mohanty takes over as Deputy Chief of Indian Army





India

Updated: Monday, 1 February 2021, 13:17 [IST]

New Delhi, February 01: Lieutenant General Chandi Prasad Mohanty has taken over as the new Deputy Chief of the Indian Army. He was commissioned to the Rajput Regiment in June 1982. He was serving as an Officer General, Commander-in-Chief of the Southern Command. Two weeks later, he was appointed as the 42nd Deputy Chief of Staff of the Army. He is the first Odi officer to be appointed Deputy Chief of Army, second only to Chief of Army Staff, General MM Naravane. Lieutenant General Mohanty was born from Jutendra Church Mohanty, a retired government employee, and Sarada Kumari Mohanty, a former professor at SVM College. He studied until Grade VI at Bagashai UP School in Jagatsinghpur. He enrolled at Rashtriya Military College, Dehradun and joined the National Defense Academy. He was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Rajpur Regiment in June 1982. The prominent officer served along the China-Pakistan border and was active in counter-insurgency operations in Assam. He also had a UN multinational brigade in Congo. After the incident in Doklam, he commanded Corps XXXIII in Eastern Command and was later appointed Officer General, Commander, Uttar Bharat area in Bareilly. Profile: An alumnus of the Indian Military College Rashtriya, Dehradun, National Defense Academy, Khadakwasla and the Indian Military Academy, Dehradun, General Lt CP Mohanty was commissioned to the Rajput Regiment on June 12, 1982. In a career spanning four decades, the General Officer served in a wide range of conflicts and field profiles and received a host of Command, Staff and Instruction appointments. He commanded a battalion at the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir and later in the North-East. He has the unique difference of commanding two brigades: first in the Current Control Line and later, the UN Multinational Brigade in the Democratic Republic of Congo. He later commanded the Rangiya-based Division in an anti-insurgency environment and the Sikkim-based Trishakti Corps shortly after the Doklam incident. The Commander-in-Chief also has a unique difference of command of two administrative formations as well: Zone Nën Jodhpur as Major General & Zone Uttar Bharat as Lieutenant General. An alumnus of the Defense Services College Staff Wellington, Secunderabad Senior Defense Management Course and New Delhi National Defense College, Officer staff and guidance duties include a teaching mandate in the NDA, Major Brigade of an Armed Brigade , Military Adviser in the Seychelles, Colonel Military Secretary (Selection) in the MS Branch, General Staff Brigade (Operations) of a Corps in the Eastern Theater and General Director, Operational Logistics and Strategic Movement. General Lt CP Mohanty receives the appointment of Deputy Chief of Staff of the Army from General Lt SK Saini who survived on 31 January 2021 after completing four decades of distinguished career in the Army. For Internal News and Instant Updates Allow notifications You have already agreed

