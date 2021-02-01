Britain raises order for 100 million doses of Valneva COVID-19 vaccine





Photograph Photograph: A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a “Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine” adhesive and a medical syringe in this illustration taken on October 30, 2020. REUTERS / Dado Ruvic (Reuters) – The British government has ordered another 40 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine candidate Valnevas for 2022, bringing its total orders to 100 million, the French drugmaker said on Monday. Britain can still order another 90 million doses between 2023 and 2025, the company said. The firm, which expects a Phase I / II clinical trial reading within three months, said it had already started commercial production in Scotland. The Scottish site is ready to supply the vaccine as soon as it is proven to be safe and effective and has been approved by the British healthcare watchdog, said in a statement the interim head of vaccine power, Clive Dix. The other 40 million doses secured through today’s deal significantly strengthen our portfolio and give us flexibility in the future if we need to revaccinate any of the UK population, Dix added. Trade Minister Britains said on Sunday that he was convinced the countries’ vaccination program was safe following a dispute with the European Union over vaccine supplies after receiving assurances from Brussels. Valneva hopes her COVID-19 vaccine could start being used in Britain between July and September, its chief executive was quoted as saying in January. Reporting by Sarah Morland in Gdansk; Edited by Himani Sarkar and Gareth Jones

