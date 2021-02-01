The Australian Prime Minister says Bing could replace Google





CANBERRA, Australia (AP) The Australian Prime Minister said on Monday that Microsoft is confident it can fill the gap if Google carries out its threat to remove its search engine from Australia. A Google executive said at a Senate hearing last month that it is likely to make his search engine unavailable in Australia if the government goes ahead with a bill that will make tech giants pay. for news content. Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he has spoken to Microsoft chief executive Satya Nadella about his search engine, Bing, filling the space. I can tell you, Microsofts pretty sure Australians would not be worse off, Morrison told the Australian National Press Club. These are big tech companies and what’s important to Australia, I think, is that we set the right rules for our people, Morrison said. Having a news environment in this country that is sustainable and commercially supported, then that is vital to how democracies work, he added. Although Bing is the second most popular search engine in Australia, it has only a market share of 3.6%, according to internet analytics service Statcounter. Google says it has 95%. Nadella began Zoom conversation with Morrison, the Australian newspaper reported. A Microsoft statement confirmed that the online meeting took place last week, but did not release any details of the conversation. We recognize the importance of a vibrant media and journalism sector of public interest in a democracy, and we recognize the challenges the media sector has faced for many years through changing business models and consumer preferences, Microsoft said. Regarding the current controversy over a possible code of conduct that governs Google and Facebook, Microsoft is not directly involved and we would not like to comment on that ongoing process involving the ACCC and those companies, the statement added, referring to Australian Competition and Consumer Commission, the national regulator that drafted the bill. The government’s mandatory code of conduct aims to get Google and Facebook to pay Australian media companies fairly for using the news content that tech giants get from news sites. There are no plans to make smaller search engines like Bing pay to link users to Australian news, but the government has not ruled out that possibility. Google has faced pressure from authorities elsewhere to pay for the news. Last month, she signed an agreement with a group of French publishers paving the way for the company to make digital payments for copyright. Under the agreement, Google will negotiate individual newspaper licensing agreements, with payments based on factors such as the amount published daily and the monthly website traffic. But Google is resisting the Australian plan because it would have less control than it would have to pay. Under the Australian system, if an online platform and a news business cannot agree on a price for the news, an arbitration panel will make a binding payment decision. Morrison said he would like to see more harmonization between the world economies on such antitrust and competition policies.

