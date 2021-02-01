



The Association of Mining and Research Companies (AMEC) had argued that the EPBC Act should be amended to prevent invalid and frivolous complaints from third parties … and that complaints should not be made available to the general public, but only to with a direct interest in the project The NSW Minerals Council said these changes will increase business security and reduce the potential for protracted disputes over technical objections aimed at blocking project progress. Federal Resources Minister Keith Pitt told this masterpiece the ability to seek judicial review is undoubtedly an important part of a free and democratic society. However, it is also clear that activists have used the courts and our legal system for the sole purpose of delaying legitimate projects, Mr Pitt said. Mr Samuel accepted the judicial review, which tests whether decision-makers complied with the letter of the law, were used inappropriately in time to disclose information and challenge a decision. However, he said it was necessary to improve decision-making and noted that only a small number of decisions had been challenged in relation to the approximately 6,500 projects referred to in the act. The report recommended that community grievance rights be extended to include limited merit review for development approvals, which would test the content of a decision and the results under the EPBC Act. Such challenges will be limited to the material available at the time of the original decision. Mr Samuels' report was submitted to Federal Environment Minister Sussan Ley last week ahead of an upcoming Senate vote on a bill aimed at accelerating development and boosting the economy by cutting the green tape. He called for a comprehensive package of reforms which he said were needed to improve environmental protection and prevent further extinction of wildlife. Implementing the recommended reform package … will reduce the need for legal challenges. This is because the underlying reasons for these challenges will be addressed, the report said. Ms Ley said she was reviewing the findings of the reviews while Mr Pitt said he was confident the governments' response would find the right balance. The Office of Environmental Protection (EDO) welcomed the call for merit reviews, but said the devil would be in the details of how such a road would work and what boundaries would be set in legislation. Recommendations for the merit review and legal position by Graeme Samuel confirm the important role of public interest issues and refute the confusion of the law, said EDO law reform chief Rachel Walmsley. Australian Conservation Foundation policy analyst James Trezise said the merit review was essential to hold decision-makers accountable. "I want to see the government release a full response to the review of Samuel taking his recommendations seriously and establishing the accountability frameworks and security standards he recommended," Mr. Trezise said.

