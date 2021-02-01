Asian stocks rise as vaccine maker boosts supplies to Europe





Beijing Asian markets (AP) gained ground on Monday after coronavirus vaccine maker AstraZeneca agreed to boost supplies to Europe amid growing concerns about the disease. Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul advanced. Shanghai fell as polls showed Chinese production had weakened in January. On Friday, the standard Wall Streets S&P 500 index lost 1.9% after GameStop, a video game retailer, and several other shares expected to fall were traded by daily traders. Other investors said hedge funds betting on those shares were losing money and selling other shares. Markets were shocked by AstraZeneca’s announcement that it would supply the European Union with less than half the promised doses. This prompted the EU to impose export controls. On Sunday, AstraZeneca promised to boost European supplies and start distribution earlier. Concerns about the pandemic seemed to be turning into full force as issues of vaccine distribution and efficacy reappeared with the spread of the virus taking off, Mizuho Bank said in a report. The Nikkei 225 in Tokyo gained 0.9% to 27,905.26 and the Hang Seng in Hong Kong advanced 0.8% to 28,527.85. Kospi in Seoul added 1.7% to 3,027.10. The Shanghai Composite Index slipped 0.3% to 3,471.17 after two polls showed slowed Chinese output growth in January. An index of purchasing managers released by business magazine Caixin fell to 51.5 from December 53 on a 100-point scale in which numbers above 50 reflect the expansion of activity. A separate PMI from the official statistics agency showed similar weakening. The data suggest China’s response is leveling, Capital Economics’ Julian Evans-Pritchard said in a report. Investors have added stocks in anticipation that the spread of coronavirus vaccines will allow global business and travel to return to normal. But this optimism has been undermined by new rivets of infection and disruptions in vaccine births. On Sunday, the EU announced AstraZeneca had agreed to supply an additional 9 million doses of its coronavirus vaccine to Europe. The new target of 40 million doses by the end of March is still only half of what the British-Swedish company had originally intended before announcing a shortage due to production problems. The EU lags behind the United States in vaccinating 450 million people. On Wall Street, concern grew over the fight between hedge funds and day traders for GameStop, AMC Entertainment and a handful of other stocks. The S&P 500 fell 1.9% to 3,714.24, giving the standard index the biggest weekly loss since October. The S&P 500 is still up 13.6% since the end of October. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 2% to 29,982.62 and the Nasdaq stock lost 2% to 13,070.69. Investors are also watching negotiations in Washington on President Joe Bidens proposing a $ 1.9 trillion economic aid package. Hopes for help, along with Federal Reserve commitments to keep plenty of low-cost loans abundant, have driven the S&P 500 and other large indexes to record highs. In the energy markets, US crude rose 18 cents to $ 52.38 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell 14 cents on Friday to $ 52.20. Brent crude, the basis for the international oil price, gained 32 cents to $ 55.37 a barrel in London. She advanced 35 cents in the previous session to $ 55.88. The dollar fell to 104.68 yen from 104.75 yen. The euro fell below $ 1.2129 from $ 1.2132.

