The workers stay in Qingdao port, Shandong province, China June 10, 2019. Reuters

Beijing China is set to overtake the United States as the world’s largest economy a few years ago than expected due to the coronavirus pandemic, analysts said. The US reported last week that gross domestic product in 2020 shrank by 2.3% to $ 20.93 trillion in current dollar terms, based on a preliminary government assessment. In contrast, China said its GDP expanded by 2.3% last year to 101.6 trillion yuan. That’s about $ 14.7 trillion, based on an average exchange rate of 6.9 yuan per US dollar, according to Wind Information data.

That puts China’s economy at just $ 6.2 trillion behind the U.S., up from $ 7.1 trillion in 2019. “This (growing divergence) is consistent with our view that the pandemic has been a much bigger blow to the U.S. economy than the Chinese economy,” Rob Subbaraman of Nomura said in an email Friday. “We believe that with reasonable growth forecasts, the size of China’s economy in USD terms will surpass the US in 2028.” If the Chinese currency strengthens further to about 6 yuan per US dollar, China could overtake the US two years ago than projected in 2026, Subbaraman said. The yuan has started to strengthen against the US dollar in the last six months at levels not seen for more than two years.

Covid hits the US harder

Covid-19 first appeared in late 2019 in the Chinese city of Wuhan. In an effort to control the virus, authorities shut down more than half of China’s economy in February 2020 and urban unemployment reached a record high of 6.2% that month. GDP shrank by 6.8% in the first quarter. The spread stalled in the country after a few weeks and the economy returned to growth in the second quarter. Meanwhile, the coronavirus virus spread widely across the sea and became a global pandemic, hitting the US worse. The US has the highest number of deaths and infections from Covid-19 in the world. The U.S. unemployment rate rose above 14% in April and remained above 10% for another three months.

“Recent GDP data show that China ‘s recovery enjoyed strong momentum towards the end of 2020, due to its ability to contain the pandemic,” Tai Hui, Asia’ s chief market strategist, said in an email on Friday. at JP Morgan Asset Management. He expects it will take another eight to 10 years for China’s GDP to catch up with that of the United States. He said the new government restrictions following the pockets of coronavirus cases in China in recent weeks will likely give mixed signals of first-quarter growth, while the US will benefit from last year government support of last year. But Tai added that GDP is “just a fitting comparison” and that when making decisions, investors need to consider changes in economic structure, revenue, development and competitive advantage.

China’s trade surplus with the US is growing