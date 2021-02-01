International
New chart shows China’s GDP could overtake US faster after Covid did its damage
The workers stay in Qingdao port, Shandong province, China June 10, 2019.
Reuters
Beijing China is set to overtake the United States as the world’s largest economy a few years ago than expected due to the coronavirus pandemic, analysts said.
The US reported last week that gross domestic product in 2020 shrank by 2.3% to $ 20.93 trillion in current dollar terms, based on a preliminary government assessment.
In contrast, China said its GDP expanded by 2.3% last year to 101.6 trillion yuan. That’s about $ 14.7 trillion, based on an average exchange rate of 6.9 yuan per US dollar, according to Wind Information data.
That puts China’s economy at just $ 6.2 trillion behind the U.S., up from $ 7.1 trillion in 2019.
“This (growing divergence) is consistent with our view that the pandemic has been a much bigger blow to the U.S. economy than the Chinese economy,” Rob Subbaraman of Nomura said in an email Friday. “We believe that with reasonable growth forecasts, the size of China’s economy in USD terms will surpass the US in 2028.”
If the Chinese currency strengthens further to about 6 yuan per US dollar, China could overtake the US two years ago than projected in 2026, Subbaraman said.
The yuan has started to strengthen against the US dollar in the last six months at levels not seen for more than two years.
Covid hits the US harder
Covid-19 first appeared in late 2019 in the Chinese city of Wuhan.
In an effort to control the virus, authorities shut down more than half of China’s economy in February 2020 and urban unemployment reached a record high of 6.2% that month. GDP shrank by 6.8% in the first quarter.
The spread stalled in the country after a few weeks and the economy returned to growth in the second quarter.
Meanwhile, the coronavirus virus spread widely across the sea and became a global pandemic, hitting the US worse. The US has the highest number of deaths and infections from Covid-19 in the world.
The U.S. unemployment rate rose above 14% in April and remained above 10% for another three months.
“Recent GDP data show that China ‘s recovery enjoyed strong momentum towards the end of 2020, due to its ability to contain the pandemic,” Tai Hui, Asia’ s chief market strategist, said in an email on Friday. at JP Morgan Asset Management. He expects it will take another eight to 10 years for China’s GDP to catch up with that of the United States.
He said the new government restrictions following the pockets of coronavirus cases in China in recent weeks will likely give mixed signals of first-quarter growth, while the US will benefit from last year government support of last year.
But Tai added that GDP is “just a fitting comparison” and that when making decisions, investors need to consider changes in economic structure, revenue, development and competitive advantage.
China’s trade surplus with the US is growing
For economists concerned about the sustainability of long-term growth, much of China’s recovery last year came from traditional industries like manufacturing, rather than rising domestic consumption.
As foreign demand for face masks and other medical protective equipment increased, China’s exports increased by 3.6% in US dollar terms in 2020, while imports fell by 1.1% over the same period.
China’s trade surplus closely watched trade with the US rise to $ 317 billion in 2020, up from $ 296 billion a year earlier, even though the two countries signed a trade deal in January last year in a bid to reduce that surplus.
On the other hand, China’s domestic consumption did not recover as fast as the rest of the economy.
Retail sales fell 3.9% in 2020, while those in the US increased by 0.6%.
Bruce Pang, head of macro and strategic research in China’s Renaissance, expects the coronavirus to allow China to overtake the US three to five years earlier than previously expected.
But he said the “milestone” would be when China could overtake the US in terms of GDP per capita.
With about four times the number of people like the US, China’s GDP per capita increased to about $ 11,000 in 2020, while that of the US was more than five times higher at $ 63,200.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]