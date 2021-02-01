TD calls for St. Brigid Day to become a public holiday





St. Brigades Day on February 1 should be considered a New Public Holiday in Ireland to bridge the gap between existing holidays and mark the first day of Spring, said Minister of State Martin Heydon. South Kildare TD has submitted a proposal to the Government to make St. Brigades Day a new public holiday for the coming years, which may in some way recognize the great sacrifices made by the Irish people during the Covid-19 pandemic and highlight better times ahead. Minister Heydon said: We all remember the annual making of St. Brigid crosses from our school days. Her feast day on February 1 marks the first day of Spring and is the season when we celebrate hope and new life on earth. Minister Heydon sent his handover to Taoiseach Micheál Martin, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar and Tourism Minister Catherine Martin. The politician added: Ireland currently has nine official holidays each year, one every month, except February, July and September. In its Tourism Recovery Plan 2020-23, the Tourism Recovery Task Force shows that the number of public holidays in Ireland is below that of other European countries such as Spain (12 annual holidays) and France (13). In line with their recommendation that any additional public holiday should be considered during an off-peak season to help create additional short-term domestic demand and extend the tourist season, a new public holiday on February 1st will exceed a significant between existing public holidays on 1 January and 17 March. This would also bring a welcome boost to the Tourism sector during what is traditionally a quiet time for visitors, and when people can relax once again after the pandemic. Brigid, considered a patron saint of Ireland, held a unique position in the early Irish church. Scholars tell us that she presided over the local church of Kildare and was the chairwoman of a dual convent for men and women. She challenged men and women today to create a church and a society where men and women are equally respected. At a time when all sectors of our society are working together to ensure equality for all in our country, St Brigid was ahead of its time in this regard. Visitors already come to Kildare from all over the world looking to walk in the footsteps of the Brigids. From this perspective, I see many opportunities for increasing tourism opportunities associated with an increase in the celebration of St Brigid in Ireland and around the world, centered around a new public holiday. I believe this would also be a very convenient way to acknowledge the sacrifices of the Irish people during the Covid pandemic and to highlight the hope ahead that became more important by confirming a new annual public holiday on 1 February for marked the day of the Holy Brigades, but also the first day of Spring and hope for the years to come. “







