Philippine congressional panel approves corporate tax cuts





MANILA: Joint Philippine congressional panel on Monday passed a bill that would lower the corporate income tax rate in a bid to attract more foreign investment and help revive the Southeast Asian economy struck by the coronavirus. The bill, a top priority of President Rodrigo Duterte’s administration, will reduce the corporate income tax rate to 25% for large firms and 20% for small enterprises from 30%, the highest in Southeast Asia. until 2029. Congressman Joey Salceda, chairman of the bicameral committee, said the reconciliation of the upper house and lower chamber versions of the bill would remove investor uncertainty over the country’s fiscal regime. “(It will) be like opening the gates to investment,” Salceda said in a statement. The bill will also improve incentives for investors to close leaks worth over 300 billion pesos ($ 6.24 billion) resulting from tax breaks and other benefits given to investors permanently. Salceda said the tax reform measure would create 1.8 million jobs over the next ten years and result in about 931 billion pesos in tax savings for businesses. The bill, Salceda said, will also allow duty-free imports of COVID-19 vaccines, which are expected to arrive this month. Despite being one of Asia’s fastest-growing economies ahead of the pandemic, the Philippines is lagging behind its regional counterparts in attracting foreign direct investment due to foreign ownership constraints, high energy costs and poor infrastructure. Several lawmakers, including Duterte’s allies, have proposed changes to the economic provisions of the Philippine constitution to liberalize investment rules. – Reuters







What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos