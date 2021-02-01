ELSA English Learning Application Reaches $ 15 Million B Series for International Growth and Its B2B Platform – TechCrunch





Speaking is one of the most difficult parts of learning a new language, especially if you do not have someone to practice regularly. ELSA is an application that helps by using word recognition technology to correct pronunciation. Headquartered in San Francisco and Ho Chi Minh City, ELSA announced today that it has raised a $ 15 million B Series, led by Group VI (Vietnam Investments) and SIG. Other participants included returning investors, the AI-focused Gogient Ventures fund, SOSV and Monks Hill Ventures, along with Endeavor Catalyst and Globant Ventures. The capital will be used to expand ELSA operations in Latin America and build a scalable B2B platform, allowing enterprises and educational organizations to provide application training services to employees or students. Founded in 2015, ELSA, which represents the English Speech Assistant, now claims more than 13 million users. His last round of funding was the $ 7 million Serie A announced in 2019. In addition to Latin America, ELSA will also focus on enlargement to Vietnam, India and Japan, where they saw strong demand last year. The company recently established a partnership with IDP and the British Council, which owns the widely used IELTS English test and now recommends ELSA for test preparation. ELSA is also working with language schools in Vietnam such as IMAP and Speak Up, the online learning platform YOLA and corporate clients including Kimberly Clark, Intel and ATAD. ELSA co-founder and CEO Wu Van told TechCrunch that many users want to improve their English speaking ability for job opportunities and increase their profit potential. In Vietnam, India and Brazil, people with higher English language skills can earn about two to three times more than their peers, she said. “This motivation pushes a lot of demands for our community of English students in Vietnam, India and Brazil, especially during COVID-19 when we have seen great interest from the LatAm region as well,” Van added. In Vietnam, where Van comes from, English students spend much of their disposable income on online or offline English training. “However, most English students still try to improve their speaking skills because other people do not understand them or are afraid to speak it,” she said. ELSA was created to give them an accessible resource to help improve their English pronunciation and confidence. Other applications focused on English pronunciation include FluentU and Say It. Van said one of the main advantages of ELSA is the recognition of its owner of AI technology. “What is unique about our AI is that we have collected the largest amount of data highlighted in English from the millions of users we have used to train our AI model over the last few years, which gives us a higher accuracy in recognizing and understanding non-native English speakers worldwide, “she said.” Other existing voice recognition technologies, by comparison, may be well understood by native speakers, but are difficult understand communities of non-native English-speaking teachers. “ Instead of providing comments on individual words, the ELSAs app also corrects individual sounds and gives users detailed information on how to improve their pronunciation, including “highly advanced features of prosodic speech such as intonation, rhythm and fluency.” ‘helping them speak English more naturally, something competitors do not offer,’ “Van added.

