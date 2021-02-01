International
UK sanctions four Zimbabwean security chiefs for human rights abuses
Britain has today cracked down on sanctions against four Zimbabwean security chiefs who are said to be behind human rights abuses, The Telegraph may reveal.
The Harare regimes, the Minister of State Security, the director of intelligence, the police chief and the leader of the Presidential Guard have been sanctioned for their alleged role in the deaths of 23 Zimbabwean protesters killed for expressing their right to free speech and demonstration.
A travel ban and asset freeze was taken from the four men this morning, meaning they can no longer travel freely in the UK nor channel money through banks or the Britains economy.
They are held accountable by the UK Government for the worst human rights violations against the people of Zimbabwe since President Emmerson Mnangagwa took power in November 2017.
His regime has overseen a state-sponsored crackdown on protests, including in January 2019 which resulted in the deaths of 17 Zimbabweans, as well as post-election violence in August 2018 in which six protesters lost their lives.
Dominic Raab, the Secretary of State, said: “These sanctions send a clear message that we will hold accountable those responsible for the most serious human rights violations, including the deaths of innocent Zimbabweans.”
Stressing that the sanctions target senior individuals in Government, and not ordinary Zimbabweans, he added: We will continue to push for the necessary political and economic reforms that will benefit all Zimbabweans.
The four men sanctioned are Owen Ncube, Zimbabwe’s minister of state security; Isaac Moyo, general director of the Central Intelligence Agency; Godwin Matanga, Commissioner-General of the Republic of Zimbabwe Police; and Anselem Sanyatwe, commander of the Presidential Guard and Tactical Commander of the National Response Force.
They are the first individuals from the nation to be appointed under the new autonomous regime of the autonomous Zimbabwe of the United Kingdom after Britain’s withdrawal from the EU.
This came into force on 31 December when the Brexit transition period ended and includes trade restrictions on military goods and items that could be used for domestic repression, as well as travel bans and asset freezes.
The first ratification of the appointments today is part of a UK incentive to hold the Harare regime accountable and to follow through on its commitment to reform.
Britain is demanding that the Mnangagwa regime respect democratic principles and institutions, stop oppressing civil society and comply with international human rights law, according to the Foreign Office, Commonwealth and Development.
The FCDO said: We will continue to support the people of Zimbabwe through our aid program, focusing on poverty alleviation, humanitarian aid, human rights enhancement, and supporting the recovery of Zimbabwe from the COVID-19 pandemic. None of this aid goes directly through Government or Zimbabwean systems.
British diplomats reject claims that targeted sanctions will deter investment in the economically devastated African state, arguing that UK investors repeatedly stress that it is the mismanaged Zimbabwean currency and arbitrary property rights and legal system that discourage internal cash flow.
The Motlanthe Commission, which was headed by former South African President Kgalema Motlanthe and included a British human rights lawyer and a former Commonwealth Secretary-General, found that Zimbabwean security services were responsible for 6 deaths and 35 injuries during the protests of 1 August 2018.
The report also concluded that the use of live ammunition on civilians was clearly unjustified and disproportionate.
A report by the Zimbabwean Human Rights Commission on fuel protests in January 2019 revealed that law enforcement agents appear to have used brutal, excessive and disproportionate force in most circumstances thus causing avoidable loss of life and also deterioration of the situation.
That resulted in the deaths of 17 people, the report found.
A report by Human Rights Watch, an international non-governmental organization, meanwhile detailed allegations of rape and indiscriminate door-to-door attacks by Zimbabwean security services.
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
picture credit
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]