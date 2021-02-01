UK sanctions four Zimbabwean security chiefs for human rights abuses

Britain has today cracked down on sanctions against four Zimbabwean security chiefs who are said to be behind human rights abuses, The Telegraph may reveal.

The Harare regimes, the Minister of State Security, the director of intelligence, the police chief and the leader of the Presidential Guard have been sanctioned for their alleged role in the deaths of 23 Zimbabwean protesters killed for expressing their right to free speech and demonstration.

A travel ban and asset freeze was taken from the four men this morning, meaning they can no longer travel freely in the UK nor channel money through banks or the Britains economy.

They are held accountable by the UK Government for the worst human rights violations against the people of Zimbabwe since President Emmerson Mnangagwa took power in November 2017.

His regime has overseen a state-sponsored crackdown on protests, including in January 2019 which resulted in the deaths of 17 Zimbabweans, as well as post-election violence in August 2018 in which six protesters lost their lives.

Dominic Raab, the Secretary of State, said: “These sanctions send a clear message that we will hold accountable those responsible for the most serious human rights violations, including the deaths of innocent Zimbabweans.”

Stressing that the sanctions target senior individuals in Government, and not ordinary Zimbabweans, he added: We will continue to push for the necessary political and economic reforms that will benefit all Zimbabweans.

The four men sanctioned are Owen Ncube, Zimbabwe’s minister of state security; Isaac Moyo, general director of the Central Intelligence Agency; Godwin Matanga, Commissioner-General of the Republic of Zimbabwe Police; and Anselem Sanyatwe, commander of the Presidential Guard and Tactical Commander of the National Response Force.

They are the first individuals from the nation to be appointed under the new autonomous regime of the autonomous Zimbabwe of the United Kingdom after Britain’s withdrawal from the EU.

This came into force on 31 December when the Brexit transition period ended and includes trade restrictions on military goods and items that could be used for domestic repression, as well as travel bans and asset freezes.

The first ratification of the appointments today is part of a UK incentive to hold the Harare regime accountable and to follow through on its commitment to reform.

Britain is demanding that the Mnangagwa regime respect democratic principles and institutions, stop oppressing civil society and comply with international human rights law, according to the Foreign Office, Commonwealth and Development.

The FCDO said: We will continue to support the people of Zimbabwe through our aid program, focusing on poverty alleviation, humanitarian aid, human rights enhancement, and supporting the recovery of Zimbabwe from the COVID-19 pandemic. None of this aid goes directly through Government or Zimbabwean systems.

British diplomats reject claims that targeted sanctions will deter investment in the economically devastated African state, arguing that UK investors repeatedly stress that it is the mismanaged Zimbabwean currency and arbitrary property rights and legal system that discourage internal cash flow.

The Motlanthe Commission, which was headed by former South African President Kgalema Motlanthe and included a British human rights lawyer and a former Commonwealth Secretary-General, found that Zimbabwean security services were responsible for 6 deaths and 35 injuries during the protests of 1 August 2018.

The report also concluded that the use of live ammunition on civilians was clearly unjustified and disproportionate.

A report by the Zimbabwean Human Rights Commission on fuel protests in January 2019 revealed that law enforcement agents appear to have used brutal, excessive and disproportionate force in most circumstances thus causing avoidable loss of life and also deterioration of the situation.

That resulted in the deaths of 17 people, the report found.

A report by Human Rights Watch, an international non-governmental organization, meanwhile detailed allegations of rape and indiscriminate door-to-door attacks by Zimbabwean security services.