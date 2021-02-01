Uday Kotak: India’s time is now and this is a next generation Reform Budget: Uday Kotak

There comes a time in the wave of a nation, which if taken at the right time, can lead to the transformation of a nation. I think India’s time is now and therefore I would consider this as a next generation reform budget, says, President, CII & CMD

What is your view on the major reforms and announcements that have come to the banking sector – a nationalized AMC for dealing with bad banks, selling shares in some banks and an insurance company?

I believe this is a growth-oriented budget and we are seeing next generation reforms. It is really transformative in terms of how we are thinking about the future of India. It reflects a belief in India itself. Some of the points that CII had recommended were the review of privatization or disinvestment in some public sector banks; formation of a financial development institution and bad banks. The entire national ARC structure that the government is looking at will be a collection of all the debt from the various banks and then a process by which it can provide AIFs in Phase II. This is a very positive way to clean up the financial sector. Also the whole push towards growth, focusing on the key sectors that will determine India’s fate – be it healthcare, infrastructure or the financial sector – which can be tailored to take India’s growth engine on another trajectory.







I know that markets in the short term are a function of feeling and positioning, but do you think that today markets are voting logically and this is an endorsement of growth by stock markets after the Budget?

Markets are feeling very good about a stable tax regime and at the same time, there is a belief that we are putting money into working in the right segments and a belief that although we will be at a higher effective level of borrowing in the plan that debt markets will support and raise money and neither inflation nor lending rates will get out of control is this part of the execution where he and the government and the RBI will have to work together to ensure that interest rates remain stable during this period.

The big idea is to regain financing of development infrared. Historically this idea has not worked. I am not dealing with specifics though, but do you think an idea that has not worked in the past will work in the future?

You should look at some models that have worked like SIDBI and NABARD. Therefore, the Financial Institution of Infrastructure Development should get the right kind of platform, similar to the one that has worked in agriculture and rural on the one hand and SMEs on the other.

The main issue regarding the work of a financial development institution is its ability to receive long-term fixed rate funding and the government will have to work the way they have done it for SIDBI and NABARD. However, this cannot address the issue which needs to be addressed separately when sovereigns, especially state governments have to own a contract, because this is the main challenge in the infrastructure sector.

While assumptions about GDP and tax collection seem quite reasonable, do you think the government is aggressive on the disinvestment front? I’m not doubting the purpose here, but the process of selling a government asset has never been easier?

The premise of this Budget is a considerable change of mindset and we must believe that we will be able to get that change of mind in execution and the future of the success of this Budget which has really presented a very transformative framework depends from execution. We need to focus collectively as policymakers and practitioners.



What is your view on a major reform that you think would be politically difficult to pass? The government has announced 74% FDI in insurance. What can this do for the financial services landscape?

This is a matter of a very confident India in itself. We are now really confident in allowing free competition between Indian and foreign ownership on the Indian platform with proper regulation. It is a signal to the world that India is ready for business and is no longer insecure but confident in managing itself through a competitive landscape.

The disinvestment target is set at ALL 1.75 billion. There will also be an LIC IPO. Are you surprised by the target? Do you think it could have been higher?

If we make $ 1.75 billion next year, it will be a very strong and good start for a platform where we can do even more in the years to come. Keep in mind, we are going with a higher fiscal deficit at 21-22, which we need to moderate and non-tax revenues are the way to address it. We will therefore have to raise money from privatization, monetization of operating assets, sale of land and also ensure that the fiscal deficit gradually returns to normal. These are abnormal times and this budget is appropriate for these abnormal times.

Where would you say the economy is going? The disappointment is over. Are we now for a big profit and a big economic surprise?

I think there comes a time in the wave of a nation, which if taken at the right time, can lead to the transformation of a nation. I think India’s time is now and therefore I would consider this as a next generation reform budget. I do not think we should be surprised. We need to be there supporting the change and transformation India needs. India is a big country with a large population, many of which we need to make much more inclusive and we need to increase cake size and distribution along the way. This is a game plan for getting the size of the cake and we can do everything and make the size of the cake bigger.

