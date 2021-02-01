Global stocks jump as retail investors shift focus on silver after massive short-term squeeze





Johannes Eisele / AFP / Getty Images Global stocks jumped on Monday as the army of retail investors returned a beloved new asset: silver.

The world’s largest silver-based ETF posted a record $ 1 billion entry as of Friday, FT reported.

Silver surfers sent the London benchmark index and UK mineral reserves higher in the new short squeeze.

Sign up here for our daily newspaper, 10 things before the bell. Global stocks rose on Monday as retail investors shifted focus to argjend market, indicating that Reddit frenzy has spread from stocks and cryptocurrencies to precious metals. S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq rose between 0.8% and 1%, suggesting a higher openness for US market indices later in the day. On Sunday, a group of 10 Republican senators proposed a $ 600 billion alternative economic plan compared to President Joe Biden’s $ 1.9 trillion bailout plan. Although the GOP’s latest proposal is much smaller than Biden’s, markets reacted positively as it suggests talks could move again. Silver jumped nearly 12% on Monday, from just under $ 25 to over $ 30, the highest since last August, as the world’s largest silver-based ETF, i-Shares Silver Trust, posted a record $ $ 1 billion in inflows as of Friday, according to Times Financial. “While it is much harder to move this market compared to smaller stocks like GameStop, last week’s events showed that the impact of retail fury should not be underestimated,” said Milan Cutkovic, market analyst at AxiCorp. The impact of the r / wallstreetbets movement caused major volatility in US markets last week, prompting short traders to anticipate further bursts in nostalgia stocks. Volatility was driven by market positioning rather than growth concerns, according to Mark Haefele, chief investment officer at UBS Global Wealth Management. Read more: Bank of America warns of 3 imminent catalysts that could send bull market crashing into 2021 – and shares how to position themselves for ‘big change’ as WallStreetBets crowd fights system “There is little doubt that large central bank liquidity and stimulating government controls in the hands of retail / furloughed investors (through no fault of their own) will be a big part of this bubble story,” said Jim Reid, managing director. of asset research at Deutsche Bank. Silver bulls began to affect prices elsewhere, sending the London benchmark index and higher mining reserves as a result. Of the United Kingdom FTSE 100 increased 0.8%, Euro Stoxx 50 increased 1.3%, and DAX of Germany increased 1.4%. Miners Glencore and Anglo American, major stocks, rose 3% and 2.7% respectively. However, Connor Campbell, a financial analyst at SpreadEx noted that there is speculation that Reddit does not necessarily lag behind the recent move. Although there are pro-silver posts on WallStreetBets, the “top post” on the subject is against the trade, claiming that by “going long in silver, you would put money in the pockets of TAC ACCURATE HEDGE FUNDS IN THE OTHER ANIDES OF $ GME ‘, “he said.” The same poster also stated that the brief squeeze was’ a coordinated attack by the defense fund so that they can continue to fight the $ GME fight’. “ Elsewhere in Asia, China posted one decline in a key business activity index as coronavirus resuscitation affected overall feeling. The lower Purchasing Managers Index suggests the momentum has slowed for now, although the pan-Asian recovery retains its upward trajectory, said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at OANDA. Of China Shanghai Composite rose 0.6%, of Japan Nikkei increased by 1.5%, and that of Hong Kong Vare Seng increased 2%. Read more: Buy these 26 short stocks as retailers spark wild rallies on Wall Street lesser-known names, says Wells Fargo

