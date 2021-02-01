FIFA 2020 Club World Cup – News – Ulsan seeks to live up to ‘Tigers of Asia’ nickname

Ulsan Hyundai competes for the second time in the FIFA Club World Cup
AFC Champions League winners face Tigres UANL on 4 February
Some Ulsan players watch a seductive second round match in advance
The ‘Battle of the Tigers’ will take place this week. Split by nearly 11,500 miles across the Pacific Ocean, the K-League Ulsan Hyundai Tigers and the MX League Tigers UANL will have the rare opportunity to see which tiger is superior when the sides face off in the second round. FIFA Club World Cup Qatar 2020.
Ulsan players are enjoying the chance of winning the AFC Champions League at the end of 2020. The Republic of Korea side will be in a familiar environment as the Asian club championship was postponed due to COVID-19 and resumed with a centralized tours held in Qatar.
The Tigers’ sensational journey culminated in a 2-1 victory over Persepolis in the final with Yoon Bitgaram named the tournament’s most valuable player.
“I just tried to enjoy the games instead of feeling pressured to perform,” Yoon said. “It was not just me, the rest of the team also enjoyed playing together, which I think gave us positive energy and enabled us to perform just like us.
“The most memorable goal would have been that against FC Tokyo (during the group stage), when I scored directly from a free kick. It was an important draw in a haniljeon derby (one that includes teams from the Republic of Korea and Japan), that’s why this game stands out the most for me. “
Not only can coach Hong Myungbo rely on Yoon to be the fulcrum of a deadly attack, he also has a strong defense laying the groundwork for what led them to Qatar 2020 in first place. Ulsan conceded just seven goals in ten games during their AFC Champions League campaign.
Center-back Kim Keehee and defensive midfielder Won Dujae will be crucial in drowning out the threat for the note put forward by Tigres top scorer Andre-Pierre Gignac.
“Flying the flag for the K-League as well as representing Ulsan Hyundai in an exclusive tournament where only a small number of teams from around the world get to play [excites me most]”, Said Kim.” For us it is really exciting and we were having fun preparing for our next game. “
Like Kim, the Club World Cup unique is not lost on Won. “This is not a competition that just about anyone can enter. Whether you are from Asia or Europe, only the best teams from each region participate. It is a great honor and we should be at the top of our game.
“I think all the players have the same goal: which is to go all the way. But we want to win our next game first and only then think about our overall goal.”
“We have to come out stronger than our opponents,” Jo said. “Our 11 players are good as a team and will produce exciting performances on the pitch. We have to live up to our nickname ‘Asian Tigers’ and prove that it was not an easy team to play against.
If the ‘Asian Tigers’ can beat the ‘Concacaf Tigers’, they will meet by a Derr (Pig) in the semifinals, nicknamed the winner of the Copa Libertadores Palmeiras.
