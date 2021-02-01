North Sea oil and gas firms are launching a coal plant with emissions value each year through blazing and blasting, a leak of UK Government data has revealed.

Figures obtained through the requirements of the Environmental Information Rules show that almost 20 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent were released in the five years to 2019.

For the first time, the worst ignition and exhaust companies can be named, with Repsol Sinopec, Total, Shell, BP and EnQuest in the top five.

Greenpeace is calling for an end to new oil and gas licensing, shifting to the renewable energy sector.

The campaign group is putting pressure on the government to show climate leadership in the year that the UK hosts the global climate talks, COP26, in Glasgow.

Mel Evans, senior oil activist for Greenpeace in the UK, said the failure of governments to stop companies from igniting and blowing up carbon-rich coal plants is shameful.

To have any chance of meeting our climate goals we need strong government action to regulate this industry and ensure a safe and fair oil and gas phase that supports workers and communities.

The government should stop licensing new oil and start scaling offshore, while supporting offshore workers to switch jobs in decommissioning and renewables.

Ignition and ventilation is the practice of deliberately burning the gas produced along with the oil from the tanks. This can be done for security reasons, but more often it happens for commercial reasons.

Norway stopped lighting non-emergency fires in 1972, but in the UK the ignition and exhaust restrictions set by the Oil and Gas Authority are weaker, according to Greenpeace.

Its new strategy requires companies to reduce only as much as is reasonable, which means that the flare rate on the UK Continental Shelf is about 11 times higher than in Norway and twice the average North Sea.

The investigation also revealed that, since 2015 – when BP, Total and Repsol promised to curb these emissions as part of their commitment to the Paris Agreement – emissions and gas emissions from their North Sea operations have actually increased .

Nearly 20 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent have been released by oil and gas companies igniting and blowing in the North Sea from 2015 to 2019, comparable to the average annual emissions of a coal-fired power plant.

A Repsol Sinopec spokesman responded that between 2018 and 2020, the company reduced flammability and emissions by more than 34% – or 200,000 tonnes of CO2 equivalent – with a further reduction of the 10% forecast to 2021.

“As we move forward with industry objectives, we recognize that there is more work to be done, so the active implementation of measures to reduce emissions and the search for new opportunities in line with the Net Zero 2050 emissions target continues,” with 80 initiatives improvement is currently being assessed.

“These actions and our goal of reducing overall emissions by 25% by 2025 demonstrate our full commitment to the UK Oil and Gas Road at Net Zero,” the statement concluded.

A BP spokesman stated that it is working to achieve routine zero noise from global operations by 2030.

“Last year, we introduced flue gas recovery technology at our Glen Lyon and Clair Ridge installations in the North Sea, resulting in zero routine noise on those assets and contributing to a nearly-45% reduction in blazing operations. of the North Sea in 2020 compared to 2019

“In the North Sea we aim to eliminate routine flare-ups throughout our operations by 2027, in support of our broad company ambition to become a net zero company by 2050.

“We want to continue to improve and appreciate the contribution of those who challenge us to do better,” the BP statement added.

A Shell spokesman said the company is working hard to minimize deflation and flare-up.

“Every year we publish the total emissions from our upstream business in the UK, which includes the gas we exhale or explode – between 2015 and 2019 we achieved a 19% reduction in these total emissions, and we continue to invest in downsizing projects.

A spokesman for EnQuest said climate change and emissions reduction are areas of focus for the company and are in line with regulatory standards.

We expect our group emissions to decrease by about 15% in 2020 compared to 2019 and, looking ahead, we are aiming for a further 10% emission reduction over the next three years from the beginning of the year to the end of 2020, through the implementation of various initiatives.